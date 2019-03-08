Search

Hero resident pins man to the floor after 'threatening to stab woman' in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 12:14 23 September 2019

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Neighbours pinned a man to the ground after he tried to snatch a woman from a street in Redbridge.

The suspect approached a woman on the school run and said he would "stab her" if she didn't put her hand down his trousers.

An eagle-eyed resident on his way to work spotted the man "forcefully pulling a young female".

He got out of his car to try and help and was also joined by another passerby.

Speaking to the Recorder, the intervenor, who does not want to be named but is a member of a Neighbourhood Watch group, said: "We stopped the man and asked the woman what had happened.

"She explained she was being threatened to walk with him and that he was telling her to put her hand down his bottoms or he would stab her.

"The male was trying to resist so I pinned him to the floor while another two men called the police and were trying to calm the woman down."

The passerby said a second woman came up to him once police arrived and explained the same man approached her earlier in the morning but had managed to escape.

"We had him on the floor till police arrived," he added.

"The police responded rapidly and immediately cuffed the male."

Speaking on behalf of a neighbourhood group in the borough, resident Rakesh Makwana said it was "great work" that the neighbour stopped to intervene.

"It's great to see the neighbourhood group not only being active for burglaries but also for all crimes.

"We are one big family and will stay united."

The man is in police custody.

