Redbridge Council receives national award for efforts to combat fly-tipping
A fly-tipping initiative by Redbridge Council has received a national award from the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.
In this year's Network Awards, the borough’s neighbourhoods and streetscene team beat off competition to win the Outstanding Service Delivery accolade.
The award reflects its work in curbing the rise in fly tipping seen during the first wave of coronavirus.
The team's achievement was confirmed in an online ceremony held on Wednesday (February 3), with this year's awards particularly praising those who have maintained key services during the pandemic.
Key to the victory was the effectiveness of measures employed by the team between March and June last year, each introduced under the flagship initiative 'Synergy in Civic Pride: One big challenge. One Brilliant Team'.
Amongst those were online workshops on waste reduction and safe disposal, alongside a joint operation between enforcement and street cleansing to ensure quick cleaning and thorough investigation of fly-tipping.
There was also a 200 per cent increase in penalty notices issued due to greater surveillance and an active campaign targeted into the borough's most potent fly-tipping hotspots.
One example of the crackdown on fly-tipping can be found in a joint-initiative which took place during September, where the efforts led to fines totalling £14,300 being handed out (32 for fly-tipping and 10 for littering).
Cabinet member for environment and civic pride Councillor Jo Blackman said: "I couldn't be happier for the team. It's a thoroughly deserved win and testament to the great work being carried out by our neighbourhoods and streetscene team to continue addressing the issues important to our residents.
"Despite the pandemic, our staff have been delivering real results, cleaning up our streets and working with local people to improve our environment."
Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal commented: "Congratulations to our neighbourhoods and streetscene team on winning this top award.
"Throughout the pandemic, we have had to find new and innovative ways to support local people, preserve our environment and prevent criminal behaviour like fly-tipping.
"I'm proud of how council staff have delivered in these challenging times."