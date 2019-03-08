Barkingside Tesco donates more than 100,000 meals to Redbridge groups

Redbridge groups received surplus food from Tesco.

Tesco's Barkingside store has donated more than 100,000 meals-worth of surplus food to local charities and community groups over the last four years.

Tesco Community Food Connection Programme.

The store in Cranbrook Road donated goods, which would otherwise have gone to waste, through the supermarket's community food connection scheme, run in conjunction with food charity FareShare.

Food from the Barkingside store has helped to support a number of local charities and good causes including Islamic Circles Supplementary School.

Dr Sharlin Ahmed, a trustee from the charity said the food donated by the store had made a real difference to their work.

"Islamic Circles Supplementary School was set up 15 years ago and we are fundamentally a supplementary school helping children from deprived families in the area made up of refugees, domestic violence victims and other disadvantaged individuals," she said.

"The food we collect from Tesco has helped these families who on many occasions are simply unable to stretch their budgets to do a proper shop.

"Tesco helps by providing fresh produce so that these families can provide decent meals for their children, and all are very grateful for this assistance."

Tesco's head of community Alec Brown congratulated colleagues at the Barkingside store for helping to make the scheme such a success.

"We have rolled out the scheme to all of our 2,600-plus stores and the fact that our Barkingside store has now donated over 100,000 meals-worth of food shows the difference the scheme can make," he said.

"Their efforts mean that thousands of meals-worth of food that would otherwise have gone to waste have instead gone to help feed people through the amazing work of community groups and charities here in Redbridge."

FareShare chief executive, Linsday Boswell, also congratulated the store on donating so many meals through the scheme.

"Around a third of all the food that is grown in the world goes to waste, so we are proud of our partnership with Tesco, which has allowed us to divert thousands of tonnes of food to feed people rather than going to waste," he said.

"At FareShare we work closely with some 7,000 groups that now receive surplus food from Tesco, and our community coordinators see week-in week-out the difference that the surplus food us making in settings such as community centres, pensioners' lunch clubs, groups helping the homeless and children's breakfast clubs.

"The Barkingside store is a great example of how the scheme can both tackle food waste and provide food to support the work of groups who are at the heart of their local community."

The figures have been released to mark the fourth anniversary of the venture, which has now provided more than 36 million meals-worth of food.

For more details of community food connection visit: sustainability.tescoplc.com/sustainability/food-waste/topics/own-operations/community-food-connection/