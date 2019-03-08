Search

Advanced search

Redbridge pupils, parents and other residents ready for Mitzvah Day this Friday

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 November 2019

Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School pupils Daisy and Jemima Lee with their mum Amanda. Picture: Mitzvah Day/Yakir Zur

Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School pupils Daisy and Jemima Lee with their mum Amanda. Picture: Mitzvah Day/Yakir Zur

@ Yakir Zur Photography

Mitzvah Day volunteers around Redbridge and Essex are gearing up for the UK's biggest faith-based day of social action, which takes place this week.

The Souwth West Essex Reform Synagogue held an afternoon tea for seniors. Picture: Mitzvah Day/Yakir ZurThe Souwth West Essex Reform Synagogue held an afternoon tea for seniors. Picture: Mitzvah Day/Yakir Zur

Wohl Ilford Jewish and Clore Tikva Primary Schools, along with Kantor King Solomon High School, will be running a series of charity collections and care home visits on Friday.

Then over the weekend many of the region's synagogues will be taking part - with social action ranging from environmental clean-ups to delivering food to local shelters - as well as activities happening in Jewish Care and Jewish Blind & Disabled buildings.

An early project has already taken place, with South West Essex Reform Synagogue in Oaks Lane holding an afternoon tea for seniors.

The event was organised by the synagogue's Care Team, led by Roz Bedford, with entertainment was provided by member Hannah Turner with her singers from Inclusive Communities, a group of young adults with learning disabilities who are based in Hainault.

You may also want to watch:

They sang a series of popular songs before everyone enjoyed a delicious spread.

Volunteers from Redbridge, including Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School pupils Daisy and Jemima Lee and mum Amanda, also attended a similar event held at Stanmore & Canons Park Synagogue.

Their morning was spent collecting donations and the afternoon saw the Stanmore synagogue hall turned into a hive of activity with craft tables for kids and the tea for seniors.

The highlight was a group of volunteers singing well-known ABBA songs, with the lyrics changed to fit Jewish themes, to entertain the guests.

Organiser Juliette Harris said: "We were delighted to welcome our friends from Essex for a joyous Mitzvah Day that saw our building come alive for our wonderful seniors. It was just fantastic to see everyone so happy."

To find out more about Mitzvah Day, and sign up, please visit www.mitzvahday.org.uk

Most Read

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council pays out £1.3million for consultancy advice on building works

Wanstead High School, where more than £309,000 was spent on consultancy work for a swimming pool revamp. Picture: Ken Mears

Burglar pair jailed after £60,000 of jewellery stolen from Chigwell home

James Bourke. Picture: Essex Police

Remembrance Day 2019: Ilford pays its respects with a unique poppy sprinkling

Ilford Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Joanne Cannon.

Most Read

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council pays out £1.3million for consultancy advice on building works

Wanstead High School, where more than £309,000 was spent on consultancy work for a swimming pool revamp. Picture: Ken Mears

Burglar pair jailed after £60,000 of jewellery stolen from Chigwell home

James Bourke. Picture: Essex Police

Remembrance Day 2019: Ilford pays its respects with a unique poppy sprinkling

Ilford Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Joanne Cannon.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge pupils, parents and other residents ready for Mitzvah Day this Friday

Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School pupils Daisy and Jemima Lee with their mum Amanda. Picture: Mitzvah Day/Yakir Zur

Wanstead pub faces being stripped of its gambling machines after failing to stop children playing on them

Landmark locations across Redbridge. The George Wanstead

West Ham ratings from Burnley defeat

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Burnley's Dwight McNeil battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Fletcher: We know it’s not good enough

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Taylor blames Daggers’ poor game management for Stockport defeat

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists