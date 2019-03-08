Search

Heavens open in Gants Hill

PUBLISHED: 16:09 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 01 October 2019

A road in Gants Hill is soaked. Picture: Kaaren Mary

A road in Gants Hill is soaked. Picture: Kaaren Mary

Whether you like to chill in your pyjamas or fit in as many activities as possible - for most residents, Friday is the day you can release the stresses of the working week and say hello to free time.

However, staff members were not the only thing to get released when the clock hit five last week as a heavy downpour resulted in parts of the borough being submerged in water on September 27 .

One reader, Kaaren Mary, sent the Recorder a shot of the rain-soaked tarmac in Parham Drive, Gants Hill.

The photo showed that a section of the road had been turned into what can almost be described as a lake and residents would have to wade through water a few inches deep if they wanted to cross at this particular junction.

The rest of the week dosen't look much better for Redbridge and the Met Office warned that there will be "heavy showers" with a small chance of flooding.

On Saturday the sun is likely to make a guest apperance, before rain returns on Sunday. A Met Office spokesman said: "Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. "There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses."

Have you experience bad weather? Share your rain soaked photos with Ellena.Cruse@archant.co.uk. 

