Live: Tributes from around Redbridge to Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes have been paid by figures from across Redbridge to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Redbridge Council

Speaking on behalf of Redbridge Council and the borough, the leader of Redbridge Council, Cllr Athwal, said: "So many of us have lived our whole lives under the quiet comfort of Her Majesty's reign; this immense loss is deeply personal. The Queen touched so many of our lives, inspiring a nation with her dignity, dedication and affection for our country and its people.

"As a borough, nation, and Commonwealth, we are joined together in grief. It is hard to find words to reflect what Her Majesty means to so many of us, the impact her life has had on ours and the depth of loss that we all now bear.

"As a diverse borough with links across the country and the Commonwealth, Redbridge knows first-hand of her impact across the globe and the affection with which she is held.

"Our thoughts are with Her Majesty's children, grandchildren and the wider Royal Family. Now we come together as a grateful nation with our neighbours and loved ones to mourn and reflect on the unparalleled life led by our Queen. May she rest in peace."

Queen Elizabeth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with husband Prince Philip after her Coronation on June 2, 1953 - Credit: PA

The mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Thavathuray Jeyaranjan, said: “On behalf of the residents of Redbridge, I extend my deepest sympathies to the entire Royal family at the loss of our Queen – Her Majesty Elizabeth II.

“Her reign was truly remarkable. She demonstrated extraordinary dedication and commitment to her duty and her country, the Commonwealth and beyond.

“This is a time of shared public grief, during which people from all communities and backgrounds, are joining together to mourn Her Majesty.

“Books of condolence will open tomorrow (Friday 9 September) at six buildings across the borough, namely Hainault Library, Central Library, Goodmayes Library, Wanstead Library, Woodford Green Library, and Valentines Mansion, for the people of the London Borough of Redbridge to express their grief and gratitude to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. "

Cllr Jeyaranjan added that as a mark of respect, all flags across the borough will fly at half-mast for the period of mourning.

“Her Majesty’s loss will be felt across every corner of the globe. Today and the coming days will be a period of sadness and reflection on her legacy.”

Sam Tarry, MP

Sam Tarry, MP for Ilford South - Credit: Sam Tarry

Sam Tarry, MP for Ilford South, has announced he is suspending his reselection campaign following the news.

In a Twitter post, he spoke of his "profound respect" for the Queen, before paying tribute to the role she has played for the country.

He said: "As Head of State, she swore in 15 Prime Ministers, including most recently Liz Truss this week, and many parliamentarians like myself were always clear about the important role she played within the political system, and she was always a stable figure for our country amid the flux and chaos of British democracy."

May Her Majesty Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/dCYV70YNU6 — Sam Tarry MP (@SamTarry) September 8, 2022

Local Government Association

Cllr James Jamieson, chairman of the Local Government Association, which represents more than 350 councils across England and Wales, said it expressed "sincere condolences to the whole royal family".

“Her Majesty’s dedication to every one of us, alongside her continuous hard work and loyalty to her United Kingdom, was clear to see throughout her life," he said. "Her high regard for local government was also truly reflective in her focus and appreciation of councils’ work and determination in her annual queen’s speeches."

Councils will open both public and virtual books of condolence, ensuring flags are flown at half mast, and overseeing arrangements for the laying of flowers in public areas, he said.

West Streeting, MP

Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford North - Credit: Archant

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, tweeted his condolences.

He said: "We are blessed to have lived in this second Elizabethan age and to have known her love, her wisdom and her guidance through bad times and good.

"We will treasure those memories and take heart from them."

Queen Elizabeth II



21 April 1926 - 8 September 2022 pic.twitter.com/07QHPxBZOo — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) September 8, 2022

Royal British Legion for Becontree and Chadwell Heath

A statement from the Royal British Legion for Becontree and Chadwell Heath reads: "It is with deepest sorrow that the Royal British Legion marks the death of our sovereign and patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen has served as patron of the Royal British Legion since February 6, 1952. We are immensely thankful for Her Majesty’s faithful service, and we join the entire armed rorces community in mourning the loss of its Commander-in-Chief.

"The Queen’s unwavering dedication to the British armed forces will be greatly missed.

"Our sincere condolences are with the royal family at this time."

Matthew Trainer, chief executive of Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust

BHRUT's chief executive Matthew Trainer at Queen's Hospital in Romford. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Mr Trainer said: "I am saddened to learn of the death of the Queen.

"Many of my colleagues at Queen’s and King George hospitals had a deep affection for her and were inspired by her lifelong devotion to duty. They share our nation’s profound sense of loss.

"The Queen’s principles of public service are ones we share in the NHS. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time."