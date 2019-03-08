Search

Young Citizen: Chigwell campaigner receives Diana Award for humanitarian work

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 31 July 2019

Hannah Chowdhry. Picture: Diana Award

Hannah Chowdhry. Picture: Diana Award

Do you know a young person in the borough using their skills and talents for the good of the community? Are they involved in charity work to help the less fortunate?

Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019.Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019.

The Recorder is launching this year's Young Citizen Award, run in conjunction with Redbridge Rotary Club.

It aims to highlight the good things being done in the borough by people under 25. Each week we will focus on a nominee.

The first young person to be nominated is a member of Redbridge Youth Council from Chigwell who has been given the Diana Award for her humanitarian work in the borough.

Hannah Chowdhry, 15, was presented with the award, set up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff on July 15 by HM Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith.

She started a campaign when she just seven which led to the installation of a £50,000 mammoth skull replica in Redbridge Museum, and later, at secondary school. Hannah started another which led to the creation of a borough-wide reporting portal to help map drug-related crime.

She has been a long-term campaigner against knife crime and now sits on a youth reference panel for the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime.

At 13 she had already become a volunteer and campaigner for the British Pakistani Christian Association. Hannah said: "I hope that the association with them [Diana Award] will help me grow my causes, one way or the other receiving their award was a real boost reminding me that my effort to do my part for a better world is not always being missed."

A monthly winner will be chosen from the nominees, the finalists will be invited to the Mayor's Community Awards night in March and the overall winner will be announced. The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizens final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

If you know a young person from the borough who deserves to be nominated and recognised, contact Imogen Braddick.

