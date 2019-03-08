A pub in Redbridge named the cheapest place to buy a pint in London

The Underground map of pints. Picture: StoreKit Archant

Fancy a swift one after work?

Residents are best off having a pint in Redbridge after a study found that the borough is home to the cheapest priced pint near a Tube station in the capital.

According to StoreKit, a company that specialises in card payment systems, The New Fairlop Oak, Fencepiece Road, Barkingside, (closest pub to Fairlop Tube) had the most competitive price with punters paying £1.89 for a pint of Kozel.

The only other pub by the Underground to offer such a rate was the Oyster Rooms in Fulham for a Greene King Ruddles Best.

The most expensive pint was found at the Union Tavern, Westbourne Park, Notting Hill and customers would have to part with £5.55 for a glass of Frontier.

Adam Stead, of StoreKit, conducted the laborious research and phoned the nearest pub to every single station on the Underground network.

If there were two pubs of roughly equal distance from the Tube, Adam would measure the distance in feet by walking distance and not as the crow flies.

"So many pubs have shut down in London since 2001 and we wanted to do something to promote them," he said.

"I kind of expected that east London would be cheaper than west and central but I was surprised by the extremes of the prices."

Adam also asked the pubs to reveal what their most popular drink was.

The George in Wanstead said it was a Bud Light, The Beefeater at Redbridge reported it was a Carling, Gants Hill's George V said Carlsberg went down well with customers and Snaresbrook's The Cuckfield said Pravha was the tipple of choice.

The Old Maypole in Hainault also said Carlsberg was a popular drink and Chigwell's King William IV said Amstel.

"Pubs are our favourite customers and we wanted to celebrate them," he added.

"And as the Tube is only getting hotter in the July heat, it made sense to document the cheapest pint you could buy in the pub closest to every Tube station.

"The New Fairlop Oak looks like a great pub and I'll soon be having a pint there with my mates."