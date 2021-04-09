Redbridge pubs gear up for outdoor opening
- Credit: Ellie Hoskins
Pubs across Redbridge have been busy preparing to reopen their doors to the public for outside food and drinks from April 12.
After months of restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19, the UK government will be lifting more lockdown measures from Monday.
Here are some of the beer gardens in Redbridge you can visit now that pubs are reopening.
Prince of Wales
63 Green Lane, Ilford, IG1 1XJ
The Green Lane boozer is a traditional pub with a large beer garden, five minutes from Ilford town centre and Seven Kings.
It hosts a large car park and serves a wide range of real ales, lagers, wines and spirits and has a limited food menu.
The pub's owners have been busy throughout lockdown landscaping their garden to welcome back customers for some drinks in the sun.
The Traveller’s Friend
496 – 498 High Road, Woodford Green, IG8 0PN
Opening from April 14, a community pub known to friends as the ‘Spivs’. The pub started out as a beer shop owned by Edward Mansell and was first recorded in the 1841 census.
There is a Churchill Room, named after Woodford’s most famous MP Sir Winston Churchill, as well as a beer garden.
Some of the tables can be booked in advance but most will be free for walk-ins on the day.
The Duke
79 Nightingale Lane, Wanstead, E11 2EY
The Wanstead pub will be open everyday starting April 12 and serving food and drinks in their beer gardens.
In 2016 it was named the favourite pub for Leyton, Leytonstone and Wanstead by TimeOut.
Bookings are strongly advised as they are already booked out for the coming days.
The Great Spoon of Ilford
114-116 Cranbrook Rd, Cranbrook, IG1 4LZ
The Wetherspoons pub is named after the famous Elizabethan actor Will Kemp who stopped off in Ilford for a "spoon" of ale (about two pints).
Legend has it that Kemp danced his way from Norwich to London in 1600 and completed the 80-mile route in nine days.
Opening on Monday, the pub has made use of its car park to fit more tables in and is hoping to serve a maximum of 150 people outside.
Service is on a first-come, first-served basis.
The New Fairlop Oak
Fencepiece Rd, Barkingside, IG6 2JP
Another Wetherspoons pub, this Barkingside watering hole will have 40 tables outside with separate sections for smoking and non-smoking.
The pub is opening on Monday from 9am-9pm and will have marquees installed mid-next week with festive lighting too.
Service is on a first-come, first-served basis.