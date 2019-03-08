Redbridge projects helping disadvantaged children awarded more than 50k from BBC Children in Need

Two projects in the borough have been awarded grants. Picture: Children In Need Archant

Two organisations have been awarded £54,465 to help disadvantaged children and young people in Redbridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Home-Start Redbridge, Baxter Road, Ilford, has been given a three-year grant of £30,000 and will use the money to run projects including peer support schemes, social skills workshops and family respite outings.

Mayespark Primary School, Goodmayes Lane, Goodmayes has also benefitted in this latest round of funding and has received a three-year grant of £24,465 to provide groups for pupils who are missing early nurturing experiences.

The money will be put towards providing sessions that help increase engagement in learning and build on social skills.

Christine Lamb, headteacher at Mayespark Primary School said: "Funding from BBC Children in Need allows us to support children at the school further and develop our nurture Project.

"It will allow us to continue making a difference to the children we work with on a daily basis."

You may also want to watch:

Clare Cannock, regional head of south at BBC Children in Need added: "We are so pleased projects like these are able to benefit from our small grants programme and make a difference in the local community.

"The generosity of the British public allows us to make these grants possible and make a positive impact to the lives of children and young people."

BBC Children in Need currently awards grants at six points during the year and funds two types of grants, both of which are open to new or existing applicants.

It relies on the generosity and creativity of the thousands of supporters and fundraisers who raise millions of pounds for the charity every year and to date the public has raised over £1 billion for children and young people facing disadvantage across the UK.

BBC Children in Need's chief executive, Simon Antrobus said: "Thanks to our generous supporters, our grants programme can and does make a significant and lasting impact on young lives.

"Each project will go on to make a positive and lasting difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the heart of local communities up and down the UK, so thank you for making these grants possible."