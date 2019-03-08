Can you help Redbridge Police track down Ilford man who has been missing for 11 days?

Pemitope Akamo was reported missing from Ilford on October 25. Picture: Metropolitan Police Archant

Redbridge Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a 48-year-old who has been missing from Ilford for more than a week.

Pemitope Akamo was last seen in Ilford on October 25, and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 19MIS042674.