Search

Advanced search

Can you help Redbridge Police track down Ilford man who has been missing for 11 days?

PUBLISHED: 15:17 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 05 November 2019

Pemitope Akamo was reported missing from Ilford on October 25. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Pemitope Akamo was reported missing from Ilford on October 25. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

Redbridge Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a 48-year-old who has been missing from Ilford for more than a week.

You may also want to watch:

Pemitope Akamo was last seen in Ilford on October 25, and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 19MIS042674.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in a lane in Aldborough Hatch

The man was found dead in Oaks Lane, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: Google

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Aldborough Hatch murder: Residents’ reaction as man found dead in quiet country lane

The small stretch of land just off Oaks Lane where the man's body was discovered. Picture: Matt Clemenson

If you see this man in Ilford, do not approach him, call 999

Jordell Solomon is known to frequent Ilford and other parts of the capital. Picture: Met Police

‘Unacceptable’: Commuters blast TfL’s planned Central line changes that would see Woodford to Hainault services slashed from January

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in a lane in Aldborough Hatch

The man was found dead in Oaks Lane, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: Google

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Aldborough Hatch murder: Residents’ reaction as man found dead in quiet country lane

The small stretch of land just off Oaks Lane where the man's body was discovered. Picture: Matt Clemenson

If you see this man in Ilford, do not approach him, call 999

Jordell Solomon is known to frequent Ilford and other parts of the capital. Picture: Met Police

‘Unacceptable’: Commuters blast TfL’s planned Central line changes that would see Woodford to Hainault services slashed from January

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford boss Fowell says squad are already ahead of mini target

Ilford manager Jon Fowell (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham boss under pressure after shocking home defeat

Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez (centre) scores his side's second goal of the gameduring the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London.

We never imposed ourselves during defeat at Morecambe says O’s left-back Widdowson

Joe Widdowson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Barking progress past Redbridge in Essex Senior Cup

Ricky Tarbard on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

Newbury Park crossbow murder trial: Spurned father carried out ‘cold and calculated’ attack on pregnant ex-wife, court hears

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident. Photo: Aamana Malik
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists