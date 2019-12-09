Redbridge Police appeal for public's help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl's safety
PUBLISHED: 16:09 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 09 December 2019
Archant
Metropolitan Police officers are asking the public to be on the look out for a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing in Ilford.
Police are growing concerned for the safety of Savannah Scott and would appreciate any information or sightings of her.
A spokesman for the East Area command tweeted: "We are looking for 15 year old Savannah Scott, who is missing from Ilford.
"If you have seen her or have any information concerning her whereabouts please call 101 quoting #19MIS048371."