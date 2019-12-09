Search

Redbridge Police appeal for public's help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl's safety

PUBLISHED: 16:09 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 09 December 2019

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Metropolitan Police officers are asking the public to be on the look out for a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing in Ilford.

Police are growing concerned for the safety of Savannah Scott and would appreciate any information or sightings of her.

A spokesman for the East Area command tweeted: "We are looking for 15 year old Savannah Scott, who is missing from Ilford.

"If you have seen her or have any information concerning her whereabouts please call 101 quoting #19MIS048371."

