Redbridge Police appeal for help tracing vulnerable 23-year-old missing from Ilford

Seweryn Goral, 23, has been missing since yesterday evening and was last seen in Ilford wearing a brown jacket. Photo: @MPS Redbridge Archant

Redbridge Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a vulnerable 23-year-old man who went missing in Ilford yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 3).

Seweryn Goral, 23, was last seen in Ilford wearing a brown jacket.

He is vulnerable, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen Serewyn, call 101 quoting 19MIS0000471