Search

Advanced search

Redbridge 18 Plus members take on sponsored 10-mile charity walk

PUBLISHED: 16:08 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 21 October 2019

Redbridge 18 Plus raised funds for London Air Ambulance. Picture: Francesca Barclay

Redbridge 18 Plus raised funds for London Air Ambulance. Picture: Francesca Barclay

Archant

Members of Redbridge 18 Plus accepted a challenge to raise money for the London Air Ambulance by taking part in a sponsored 10-mile charity walk.

The walkers set off from the home of London Air Ambulance, (LAA) The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel to Victoria Park taking in the beautiful scenery along the Regent & Hertford canal, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and stadium in Stratford and finally arriving in Ilford.

You may also want to watch:

Member Sherry Roberts said: "It was good to be a part of the walk and to raise funds for such a brilliant cause."

You can get involved in raising additional funds by joining Redbridge 18 Plus at a charity quiz and raffle being hosted on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 7.15pm at Goodmayes Community Centre, £6.00 per person.

For further details contact Trevor 020 8553 0947 or Fran 020 8554 1364 or visit online www.redbridge18plus.org.uk

Most Read

Calls for safety measures in ‘dangerous’ South Woodford street after speeding vehicle ‘smashes’ into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

Police rescue 15 women from pop-up brothels during Redbridge raids

Police raided five suspected pop-up brothels in Redbridge. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Gang that trafficked women and kept them under lock and key at brothels in Stratford and Woodford Green

Jailed... east London brothel and trafficking gang members Eleonora Vasileva (left), Iliya Mihaylov and Marian Vasilev. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Calls for safety measures in ‘dangerous’ South Woodford street after speeding vehicle ‘smashes’ into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

Police rescue 15 women from pop-up brothels during Redbridge raids

Police raided five suspected pop-up brothels in Redbridge. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Gang that trafficked women and kept them under lock and key at brothels in Stratford and Woodford Green

Jailed... east London brothel and trafficking gang members Eleonora Vasileva (left), Iliya Mihaylov and Marian Vasilev. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Orient striker Alabi ‘over the moon’ to get on the scoresheet

James Alabi celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Dagenham boss Taylor wishes Carshalton well in FA Cup after defeat

Peter Taylor looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient assistant Embleton felt that result was overdue

Ross Embleton celebrates Leyton Orient's win at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists