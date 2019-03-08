Redbridge 18 Plus members take on sponsored 10-mile charity walk

Members of Redbridge 18 Plus accepted a challenge to raise money for the London Air Ambulance by taking part in a sponsored 10-mile charity walk.

The walkers set off from the home of London Air Ambulance, (LAA) The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel to Victoria Park taking in the beautiful scenery along the Regent & Hertford canal, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and stadium in Stratford and finally arriving in Ilford.

Member Sherry Roberts said: "It was good to be a part of the walk and to raise funds for such a brilliant cause."

You can get involved in raising additional funds by joining Redbridge 18 Plus at a charity quiz and raffle being hosted on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 7.15pm at Goodmayes Community Centre, £6.00 per person.

For further details contact Trevor 020 8553 0947 or Fran 020 8554 1364 or visit online www.redbridge18plus.org.uk