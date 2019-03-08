Search

Redbridge Council to build 600 'genuinely affordable' homes

PUBLISHED: 12:33 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 15 May 2019

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

Redbridge Council has announced plans to build 600 "genuinely affordable" homes for borough residents, making it the largest provider of new social homes in the area.

It says the homes will be for people struggling with the impact of austerity, spiralling private sector rents and benefit changes.

The housebuilding programme will account for a sizeable part of the council's overall aim of creating 1,000 affordable homes in the borough.

A report presented to cabinet yesterday (Tuesday, May 14) highlighted the historically low levels of investment in social housing in the borough, leaving Redbridge with the second smallest sector in the capital.

The plan to tackle the shortage means the council will become the largest provider of new social homes in the borough.

Reflecting the council's housebuilding target, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced in November that it will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Overall, the council says it will invest more than £100m in building new homes.

Jackie Odunoye, operational director for housing, said: "We appreciate the very real challenge Redbridge families face finding genuinely affordable housing.

"To ensure the availability of safe, secure and good quality accommodation for local people caught in the housing crisis we are doing what we can by starting our own construction programme to build 600 genuinely affordable homes in the borough.

"These properties will provide Redbridge families with the opportunity to give their children the very best start in life which would otherwise be impacted by poor quality accommodation."

Keith Prince, Conservative London Assembly member for Havering and Redbridge, said: "Sadiq Khan is right to use the £4.82billion which the government gave to him help councils build more social housing. It is a pity that Redbridge is somewhat of an afterthought, with the mayor originally refusing to give the borough a share of his £1billion Council Homes for Londoners programme.

"Redbridge Council is right to set such an ambitious target, and I genuinely hope that they have more success in getting council homes built than the mayor has. After all, it has taken Sadiq Khan three years to start building a single City Hall funded social rented home in our borough."

