Council considers raising parking penalty charges

Published: 9:19 AM June 2, 2021

Redbridge motorists could receive greater charges for parking misdemeanours under council proposals.

Cabinet members of Redbridge Council are to discuss a plan to increase the cost of parking penalty charge notices (PCNs) in the borough.

A report before the meeting, which takes place next Tuesday (June 8), reveals that the authority is planning to move from London's band B charges to band A.

This would see an increase in charges for "higher" category penalties from £55 to £65 if the PCN is paid early, rising to £130 from £110 if not.

These offences relate to places where parking is banned or tightly restricted, such as outside schools or on yellow lines.

"Lower category penalty charges would rise from £30 to £40 if paid early, and up from £60 to £80 if not.

The report says: "Parking enforcement, whilst sometimes contentious, is an essential element of ensuring road safety for all road users and pedestrians in the borough.

"Over recent years, effective enforcement of parking and traffic restrictions has not proved an effective deterrent in improving parking compliance."

The borough has seen a "substantial" increase in non-compliance with parking controls in recent years, according to the council.

Figures in the report show that the number of PCNs issued in Redbridge rose from around 100,000 in 2015/16 to about 175,000 in 2018/19.

This number fell to around 159,000 in 2020/21, but the report said this figure would have been much higher without lockdowns and the free parking schemes that were introduced.

It adds: "Whilst the net increase in parking PCN issuance in Redbridge may in part be attributable to smarter deployment and greater efficiency, a significant element of the growth in PCN issuance is likely to be due to the penalty for offending in band B locations simply not having the same deterrent effect as it did in 2011."

Cabinet members have been recommended to approve the plan, subject to a six-week public consultation.

The report says the move aims to reduce the number of cars parked on yellow lines and pavements and overstaying at pay and display parking spots.

If the plan gets the go-ahead from cabinet, an application will be made to London Councils; if it is then approved by that body's transport and environment committee, an application will go to the mayor of London.