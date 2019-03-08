Redbridge is one of the worst London boroughs for walking and cycling according to healthy streets scorecard

Havering and Redbridge were ranked lowly in the London Boroughs Healthy Streets Scorecard while Tower Hamlets was ranked as having some of the healthiest streets. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Redbridge has been ranked as one of the worst boroughs for cycling and healthy streets by a new scorecard which measures how well boroughs are meeting the Mayor of London's targets.

A coalition of transport campaigners produced a London Boroughs Healthy Streets Scorecard which shows how much progress the capital is making.

While Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest were revealed to have progressive schemes to cut car use and road danger, Havering and Redbridge were shown to take measures that put cars first instead of people.

In 2018 the Mayor of London published a new transport strategy committing London to a future where there is less car use, people walk and cycle more and air quality is better.

The data revealed that at 13per cent, Tower Hamlets has the highest amount of protected cycle track.

Havering has just 1.7pc and Redbridge has 1.9pc, according to data from TfL.

The scorecard also looks at how many adults walk and cycle more than five times a week, and the length of roads covered by Controlled Parking Zones.

Kris Sangani, chairman and co-ordinator of the Redbridge Cycling Campaign, said that car ownership in Redbridge is "incredibly high" in comparison to Waltham Forest and Hackney.

He said: "We had a motion which was almost unanimously passed at a council meeting to declare a climate emergency.

"We also have a pilot on school streets which is going to start in the next academic year.

"That's a good start, but the problem is that Redbridge's car culture is very toxic. It's an addiction that residents need to overcome.

"Councillors need to be promoting alternative strategies such as cycling and walking for shorter journeys.

"The political will is there from the top but there's still a prevailing policy of car first within the bureaucracy of Redbridge."

Campaign groups London Living Streets, London Cycling Campaign, CPRE London, RoadPeace, Sustrans and Campaign for Better Transport London came together to form the study.

A Redbridge Council spokeswoman said: "We know we're starting at a low base, but we are beginning to make strides in creating healthier streets. Our plan to create a new network of Redbridge Low Emission Zones will look to create healthier streets across the borough by providing safer, greener and healthier streets through working with local residents.

"We're rolling out 20mph to our residential roads, stopping traffic at school gates to reduce car congestion and promote active travel and banning idling across the borough.

"Last year we received funding from TfL to launch Quietway 6 to connect Wanstead Flats with Barkingside and encourage more people to cycle rather than drive. A new cycleway linking Ilford and Barking Riverside is currently being proposed to make it easier and safer for people to cycle and walk.

"Earlier this year we also successfully bid for £3m from the Mayor's Healthy Streets Fund to create segregated cycle lanes for safer travel for pedestrians and cyclists. The scheme will also improve access to open space along the river Roding valley and cycle links to nearby towns to encourage active travel and improve air quality.

"Tackling air pollution, reducing car use and promoting active travel are top priorities for the council and that's why we have recently consulted on a refreshed five-year Air Quality Action Plan to tackle poor air quality. Proposals include parking charges for 'dirty vehicles', introducing a low emission neighbourhood in Ilford and clamping down on needless vehicle idling."