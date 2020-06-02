Video

Redbridge NSPCC co-ordinator retrains to be Childline counsellor

Caroline Roughley has re-trained as a Childline counsellor. Picture: NSPCC Archant

An NSPCC co-ordinator from Redbridge has retrained as a Childline counsellor during lockdown.

Since the start of January Childline has delivered 6,938 counselling sessions to children and young people who have got in touch about coronavirus, the NSPCC – which runs Childline – can reveal.

Its team of frontline counsellors has had to adapt to the ever-changing situation and support children who are struggling with their mental health or are at risk from abuse or neglect.

Caroline Roughley said: “What’s been really heart warming is seeing the difference Childline makes first hand. It’s so rewarding.

“Obviously our volunteers aren’t working in schools at the moment but we still stay in contact to check in with them. They’re missing being able to get that message to children.

“I don’t want any of them to feel they aren’t helping, because now what they’ve done really comes into it’s own.

“Because all those thousands of children they’ve spoken to over the years volunteering are at home knowing that Childline is there to support them should they need it.

“Another thing that’s really struck me is how concerned young people are about other children, and so appreciative of the service too.

“Even when children and young people have their own worries and their going through their own stuff they’re still thinking about Childline and not wanting to burden it.

“Obviously we’re able to put their mind at rest straight away about that. It’s really humbling actually.”

Childline and its counsellors have adapted very quickly to be able to support children during the pandemic.

“The coronavirus lockdown has been so prevalent throughout my experience talking to young people.

“It seems that if there was a pre-existing concern going on, by being at home with very limited access to the outside world things have been magnified for children.

“I think the lockdown has also been huge in terms of family relations.

“There’s a whole host of concerns about being at home and not having school as that kind of escape, missing all the ways that children normally cope with things.”