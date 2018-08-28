Search

Redbridge Mayor’s float scoops £8,000 prize at London’s New Year’s Day Parade 2019

PUBLISHED: 09:31 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 02 January 2019

Redbridge Mayor Debbie Kaur-Thiara and her troupe scooped at �8,000 prize at London's New Year's Day parade. Photo: Ron Jeffries

Redbridge Mayor Debbie Kaur-Thiara and her troupe scooped at �8,000 prize at London's New Year's Day parade. Photo: Ron Jeffries

Archant

The Mayor of Redbridge and a team of performers paraded through the streets of the capital alongside thousands of revellers to “welcome the world” on New Year’s Day.

Redbridge Mayor Debbie Kaur-Thiara and her troupe scooped at �8,000 prize at London's New Year's Day parade. Photo: Ron Jeffries

Mayor Debbie Kaur-Thiara and her multi-cultural troupe scooped third prize, totalling £8,000, at the London New Year’s Day parade competition for floats and performers yesterday (January 1).

The money will go to children’s disability charity ELHAP, based in Woodford Green.

Redbridge Mayor Debbie Kaur-Thiara and her troupe scooped at �8,000 prize at London's New Year's Day parade. Photo: Ron Jeffries

Cllr Kaur-Thiara said: “I am grateful to the talented team of adults and young people who put the float together and who danced and showed great athleticism throughout the parade.

“As our float came into view, the steel band set the crowds dancing, swaying and singing - they were a great tonic on a cold day.

The float was decorated with photos of well-known celebrities who have lived or worked in Redbridge - from Winston Churchill to Sylvia Pankhurst.

Performers included the Black Ice Group from Woodford and Sakthi Fine Arts and the Nostalgia Steel Band.

