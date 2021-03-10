Union donates 300 education packs to Redbridge Mutual Aid

Published: 4:00 PM March 10, 2021 Updated: 4:01 PM March 10, 2021

The Redbridge branch of an education union has donated 300 resource packs to a Mutual Aid group as the Covid pandemic continues to impact the learning of the borough's children.

The National Education Union (NEU) branch brought the packs to Frenford Youth Club last Friday (March 5), where the Ilford organisation works alongside the borough's Mutual Aid group.

Redbridge NEU joint secretary Venda Premkumar believes it is vital to keep addressing educational inequality that can "cripple children's chances of doing well in school".

She added: "Throughout the pandemic, educators have found that some children do not have the necessary resources to learn from home.

"This is why Redbridge NEU decided to spend £2,000 on buying learning resource packs - including pens, pencils, calculators and exercise books - for our children in Redbridge.

"We know Redbridge Mutual Aid is doing a fantastic job of supporting disadvantaged families in Redbridge and this is why we teamed up with them."

She felt the government needs to address child poverty "as a matter of urgency."

Redbridge's child poverty level was reported to be at 37 per cent in January (according to data collected by the Trust for London during 2020).

A Redbridge Mutual Aid spokesperson said: "We are very grateful for these packs, which will be given to the borough's most disadvantaged children.

"While the problem of child poverty should already be eradicated, we will continue - with the help of groups such as Redbridge NEU - to do our best for local children."

Redbridge Mutual Aid was set up as the Covid pandemic hit, intended as a support system for the most vulnerable.

Each ward has its own WhatsApp group to coordinate assistance, which ranges from running errands to dog-walking, grocery shopping assistance to befriending phone calls.

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry said he was "delighted" to deliver the packs alongside Redbridge NEU.

He added: "I hope that this delivery and the brilliant efforts of Redbridge Mutual Aid will enable children right across Redbridge and my constituency of Ilford South to continue to learn and have the same opportunities as other school children."