News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Union donates 300 education packs to Redbridge Mutual Aid

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:00 PM March 10, 2021    Updated: 4:01 PM March 10, 2021
Redbridge Mutual Aid receives donation from NEU

Pictured L-R: Ilford South MP Sam Tarry, Daniel Oliver, NEU Joint District Secretary Ben Morris and Redbridge Mutual Aid Founder Habiba Alli. - Credit: Habiba Alli

The Redbridge branch of an education union has donated 300 resource packs to a Mutual Aid group as the Covid pandemic continues to impact the learning of the borough's children.

The National Education Union (NEU) branch brought the packs to Frenford Youth Club last Friday (March 5), where the Ilford organisation works alongside the borough's Mutual Aid group.

Redbridge NEU joint secretary Venda Premkumar believes it is vital to keep addressing educational inequality that can "cripple children's chances of doing well in school".

She added: "Throughout the pandemic, educators have found that some children do not have the necessary resources to learn from home.

"This is why Redbridge NEU decided to spend £2,000 on buying learning resource packs - including pens, pencils, calculators and exercise books - for our children in Redbridge.

"We know Redbridge Mutual Aid is doing a fantastic job of supporting disadvantaged families in Redbridge and this is why we teamed up with them."

You may also want to watch:

She felt the government needs to address child poverty "as a matter of urgency."

Redbridge's child poverty level was reported to be at 37 per cent in January (according to data collected by the Trust for London during 2020).

A Redbridge Mutual Aid spokesperson said: "We are very grateful for these packs, which will be given to the borough's most disadvantaged children.

Most Read

  1. 1 Redbridge Council denies 'conspiring' to move Atam Academy away from trust
  2. 2 Community events and sustainable café coming to Wanstead this summer
  3. 3 Council must pay family £10k for failing to educate disabled boy for a year
  1. 4 Nightclub stab victim's mum pleads for justice one year on from murder
  2. 5 One Year of Covid: Your tributes to those from east London who have died
  3. 6 Young Citizen: Barkingside schoolboy follows up Advent effort with Easter Egg initiative
  4. 7 One Year of Covid: 'Work, eat, sleep, repeat' NHS doctor on second wave
  5. 8 One Year of Covid: Nothing will ever beat being in the classroom, says Woodford Green Headteacher
  6. 9 Seven Kings pupils show appreciation for frontline workers
  7. 10 Frenford & MSA Women FC walk more than 400km for Refuge and UNICEF Yemen

"While the problem of child poverty should already be eradicated, we will continue - with the help of groups such as Redbridge NEU - to do our best for local children."

Redbridge Mutual Aid was set up as the Covid pandemic hit, intended as a support system for the most vulnerable.

Each ward has its own WhatsApp group to coordinate assistance, which ranges from running errands to dog-walking, grocery shopping assistance to befriending phone calls.

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry said he was "delighted" to deliver the packs alongside Redbridge NEU.

He added: "I hope that this delivery and the brilliant efforts of Redbridge Mutual Aid will enable children right across Redbridge and my constituency of Ilford South to continue to learn and have the same opportunities as other school children."

Education News
Charity
Redbridge News
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Loxford Practice is in Ilford Lane.

Calls for investigation into insurance giant's takeover of GP surgeries

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
A severe mice infestation from an abandoned property in Newbury Park has caused the creepy critters to take over their neighbours' homes.

Redbridge Council

'We've suffered with severe mouse infestation next door for 10 years'

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 02/09/20 of pupils wear protective face masks as they returned to Outwood Academy A

Education

No 10 at odds with Redbridge Council over masks for primary children

David Hughes, PA Political Editor and Roy Chacko

Logo Icon
A Deliveroo cyclist delivering groceries from Aldi

Aldi Seven Kings teams up with Deliveroo

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus