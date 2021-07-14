News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Opinion

Redbridge MYP: Encouraging the next generation to take action

Logo Icon

Yusuf Kabir and Faizan Ahmed, Redbridge Youth Council

Published: 11:45 AM July 14, 2021   
Yusuf Kabir

Yusuf supports Keeping Redbridge Wild (KRW) - Credit: Redbridge Council

Yusuf Kabir, Redbridge member of the UK Youth Parliament (MYP)

Keeping Redbridge Wild (KRW) is a project funded by London Youth to encourage the next generation to be ecstatic about wild spaces. The future is in our hands; climate change has been more prominent than ever and we need to do our best to help the planet, starting in Redbridge.

On June 2, we at KRW went on a nature walk at Fairlop Waters, which was extremely pleasurable, as we visited wild spaces and learnt about Redbridge wildlife.

In two separate slots, the conservation ranger led 20 young people around the area and showed us many attractions such as the swamp, a horse stable and a fishing lake.

The main aspiration of the walk was to acquire pictures for a Redbridge Nature Map which we are producing with SPACE Gallery.

This was a fantastic way of making people aware of the benefits of wildlife. We got to see wild animals, unique flowers and became aware of the major benefits to our mental health when visiting the wild spaces around us.

You may also want to watch:

While viewing the landscapes on the nature walk, we discovered unique remains of a Victorian landfill, in which plants flourished.

Faizan Ahmed, Redbridge member of the UK Youth Parliament (MYP)

Faizan Ahmed, RYP member, is campaigning to stop non-essential single-use plastics

Faizan Ahmed has been putting plans into action - Credit: Redbridge Youth Council

Most Read

  1. 1 Residents complain after 'inappropriate' costume worn at children's event
  2. 2 New Ibis hotel opens in Seven Kings
  3. 3 Appeal to identify man after 'violent' Barkingside attack
  1. 4 Police seek man after pedestrian punched and robbed in Ilford
  2. 5 Second man charged with murder of Ricardo Fuller in Ilford
  3. 6 New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London
  4. 7 MP slams 'if you've got it, flaunt it' comment on explicit monkey costume
  5. 8 'It's changed my life': Over-50s beat lockdown blues with walking group
  6. 9 B&M to open new store in Newbury Park
  7. 10 No arrests made or victims found after reported Chadwell Heath 'fight'

Redbridge Youth Council and the Child Friendly Redbridge ambassadors are bringing our ideas together on issues chosen by young people.

The issues are healthy (health/wellbeing), safe and secure (crime and feeling safe) and place (environmental factors).

We will work with councillors and officers to bring all our ideas and thoughts together to make an action plan for all the topics.

A meeting for this will be held on July 19 and tickets are available on Eventbrite. Any young person that attends will receive a goodie bag.

This is an excellent opportunity for young people to be heard and listened to. It truly shows how significant our voice is when it comes to Redbridge.

Environment News
Redbridge Council
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woodford Green stabbing

Knife Crime

No arrests after teenager stabbed in Woodford Green

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Sikh Women's Alliance in Valentines Park

Valentines Park

Sikh women's group celebrates summer festival in Valentines Park

Daniel Gayne

person
Petra Deliu (l) and Ionel-Octavian Stanciu (r)

Two men found guilty after death of man in Ilford

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Sian Berry

Housing

Sian Berry urges London mayor to block Tesco Goodmayes development

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon