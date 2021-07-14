Redbridge MYP: Encouraging the next generation to take action

Opinion

Published: 11:45 AM July 14, 2021

Yusuf Kabir, Redbridge member of the UK Youth Parliament (MYP)

Keeping Redbridge Wild (KRW) is a project funded by London Youth to encourage the next generation to be ecstatic about wild spaces. The future is in our hands; climate change has been more prominent than ever and we need to do our best to help the planet, starting in Redbridge.

On June 2, we at KRW went on a nature walk at Fairlop Waters, which was extremely pleasurable, as we visited wild spaces and learnt about Redbridge wildlife.

In two separate slots, the conservation ranger led 20 young people around the area and showed us many attractions such as the swamp, a horse stable and a fishing lake.

The main aspiration of the walk was to acquire pictures for a Redbridge Nature Map which we are producing with SPACE Gallery.

This was a fantastic way of making people aware of the benefits of wildlife. We got to see wild animals, unique flowers and became aware of the major benefits to our mental health when visiting the wild spaces around us.

You may also want to watch:

While viewing the landscapes on the nature walk, we discovered unique remains of a Victorian landfill, in which plants flourished.

Faizan Ahmed, Redbridge member of the UK Youth Parliament (MYP)

Faizan Ahmed has been putting plans into action - Credit: Redbridge Youth Council

Redbridge Youth Council and the Child Friendly Redbridge ambassadors are bringing our ideas together on issues chosen by young people.

The issues are healthy (health/wellbeing), safe and secure (crime and feeling safe) and place (environmental factors).

We will work with councillors and officers to bring all our ideas and thoughts together to make an action plan for all the topics.

A meeting for this will be held on July 19 and tickets are available on Eventbrite. Any young person that attends will receive a goodie bag.

This is an excellent opportunity for young people to be heard and listened to. It truly shows how significant our voice is when it comes to Redbridge.