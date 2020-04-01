Ilford mosque volunteers deliver snacks to King George staff

Volunteers from the Ilford Muslim Society delivered snacks to staff at King George Hospital. Picture: Bashir Patel Archant

Volunteers from an Ilford mosque delivered snacks to NHS frontline staff at King George Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The snacks were provided by Redbridge Mutual Aid thanks to a donation from FORMO. Picture: Bashir Patel The snacks were provided by Redbridge Mutual Aid thanks to a donation from FORMO. Picture: Bashir Patel

On Monday members of the Ilford Muslim Society delivered boxes of snacks and drinks to frontline staff who are busy fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The food was provided by Redbridge Mutual Aid, thanks to a donation from the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations (FORMO).

One of the organisers compared the NHS staff to soldiers on the front line of a war. Picture: Bashir Patel One of the organisers compared the NHS staff to soldiers on the front line of a war. Picture: Bashir Patel

One of the organisers Bashir Patel said: “The people at the frontline of the NHS are like soldiers and we need to show as much support and appreciation as we can.”

Another volunteer Altaf Amdavadi said: “Virus and illness is indiscriminate. So is the level of care NHS provide people from all backgrounds.

The group delivered boxes of crisps, fruits and other snacks to help the staff get through the work fighting the coronavirus. Picture: Bashir Patel The group delivered boxes of crisps, fruits and other snacks to help the staff get through the work fighting the coronavirus. Picture: Bashir Patel

“This is a very small token of our appreciation.”

You can join Redbridge Mutual Aid through its Facebook group or reach out if you or someone you know needs help.