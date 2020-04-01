Search

Advanced search

Ilford mosque volunteers deliver snacks to King George staff

PUBLISHED: 18:11 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:11 01 April 2020

Volunteers from the Ilford Muslim Society delivered snacks to staff at King George Hospital. Picture: Bashir Patel

Volunteers from the Ilford Muslim Society delivered snacks to staff at King George Hospital. Picture: Bashir Patel

Archant

Volunteers from an Ilford mosque delivered snacks to NHS frontline staff at King George Hospital.

The snacks were provided by Redbridge Mutual Aid thanks to a donation from FORMO. Picture: Bashir PatelThe snacks were provided by Redbridge Mutual Aid thanks to a donation from FORMO. Picture: Bashir Patel

On Monday members of the Ilford Muslim Society delivered boxes of snacks and drinks to frontline staff who are busy fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The food was provided by Redbridge Mutual Aid, thanks to a donation from the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations (FORMO).

One of the organisers compared the NHS staff to soldiers on the front line of a war. Picture: Bashir PatelOne of the organisers compared the NHS staff to soldiers on the front line of a war. Picture: Bashir Patel

One of the organisers Bashir Patel said: “The people at the frontline of the NHS are like soldiers and we need to show as much support and appreciation as we can.”

Another volunteer Altaf Amdavadi said: “Virus and illness is indiscriminate. So is the level of care NHS provide people from all backgrounds.

The group delivered boxes of crisps, fruits and other snacks to help the staff get through the work fighting the coronavirus. Picture: Bashir PatelThe group delivered boxes of crisps, fruits and other snacks to help the staff get through the work fighting the coronavirus. Picture: Bashir Patel

“This is a very small token of our appreciation.”

You can join Redbridge Mutual Aid through its Facebook group or reach out if you or someone you know needs help.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Goodmayes Hospital nurse ‘died alone of suspected coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Despite coronavirus lockdown usage at Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations remains high

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

Wanstead Flats where a makeshift morgue is being built. Picture: Liz Whitworth

Man stabbed in the back in broad daylight in Woodford Green and police hunt for suspects

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in Ray Lodge Road on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

There With You: Seven Kings Sikh temple delivers free pizza to King George Hospital

Volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered pizzas to staff at King George Hospital on Thursday. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

Most Read

Goodmayes Hospital nurse ‘died alone of suspected coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Despite coronavirus lockdown usage at Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations remains high

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

Wanstead Flats where a makeshift morgue is being built. Picture: Liz Whitworth

Man stabbed in the back in broad daylight in Woodford Green and police hunt for suspects

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in Ray Lodge Road on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

There With You: Seven Kings Sikh temple delivers free pizza to King George Hospital

Volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered pizzas to staff at King George Hospital on Thursday. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Coronavirus: Morgan happy for England to play behind closed doors

England captain Eoin Morgan

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Wimbledon cancelled

Wimbledon signage at The All England Lawn Tennis Club

Some 10 years on, O’s fans grateful to former manager Slade for successful reign

O's boss Russell Slade happy after a win at Colchester on August 31, 2013. Pic: Simon O'Connor

Ilford manager Fowell feels sorry for teams battling for promotion as season is void

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020
Drive 24