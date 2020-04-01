Ilford mosque volunteers deliver snacks to King George staff
PUBLISHED: 18:11 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:11 01 April 2020
Archant
Volunteers from an Ilford mosque delivered snacks to NHS frontline staff at King George Hospital.
On Monday members of the Ilford Muslim Society delivered boxes of snacks and drinks to frontline staff who are busy fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The food was provided by Redbridge Mutual Aid, thanks to a donation from the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations (FORMO).
One of the organisers Bashir Patel said: “The people at the frontline of the NHS are like soldiers and we need to show as much support and appreciation as we can.”
Another volunteer Altaf Amdavadi said: “Virus and illness is indiscriminate. So is the level of care NHS provide people from all backgrounds.
“This is a very small token of our appreciation.”
You can join Redbridge Mutual Aid through its Facebook group or reach out if you or someone you know needs help.