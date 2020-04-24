Search

Advanced search

Video

Redbridge Muslim leaders’ message as Ramadan is celebrated at home

PUBLISHED: 15:17 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 24 April 2020

FORMO's leadership panel issued a Ramadan message under coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Khalid Sharif

FORMO's leadership panel issued a Ramadan message under coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Khalid Sharif

Archant

The Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations (Formo) issued a message of condolence and unity as Ramadan is celebrated at home.

Formo, which represents 17 Muslim organisations across the borough reaching 20,000 people, released a video thanking the NHS, who they have been supporting with charitable efforts.

Bashir Patel, from Ilford Muslim Society, said the pandemic has hit the community hard, with the loss of seven regular worshippers from his mosque alone.

Bashir said: “We live in uncertain, difficult times, equally uncertain for Muslims.

“One aspect of Ramadan is charity and through this pandemic we have already been supporting a number of people who are isolated due to health reasons.”

The group has been made regular food donations to King George, Queen’s, and other hospitals outside of the borough.

Bashir ended his message looking towards the future.

He said: “These are difficult times but if we stick together, stay united as a community I am confident we will come out of this pandemic as a much stronger and united community.

“Ramadan Mubarak.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed: the Redbridge Council employees earning in excess of £100,000

Redbridge Chief Executive Andy Donald made the 'Council Rich List' with a total pay package of £219,240. Picture: Steve Poston

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Man suffers head injuries during Ilford fight

Police were called to the scene of a fight at Havelock Street where one man suffered head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Clayhall D-Day veteran Len Brace dies of coronavirus

Len Brace, from Clayhall, photographed when he was serving during the Second World War in the 11th Air Formation Signals, part of the Royal Corps of Signals. Picture: Len Brace

New rubbish collector rolls through as Redbridge council leader joins bin lorry

Council leader Jas Athwal joined the bin men this morning on their weekly rounds. Picture: Wes Streeting

Most Read

Revealed: the Redbridge Council employees earning in excess of £100,000

Redbridge Chief Executive Andy Donald made the 'Council Rich List' with a total pay package of £219,240. Picture: Steve Poston

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Man suffers head injuries during Ilford fight

Police were called to the scene of a fight at Havelock Street where one man suffered head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Clayhall D-Day veteran Len Brace dies of coronavirus

Len Brace, from Clayhall, photographed when he was serving during the Second World War in the 11th Air Formation Signals, part of the Royal Corps of Signals. Picture: Len Brace

New rubbish collector rolls through as Redbridge council leader joins bin lorry

Council leader Jas Athwal joined the bin men this morning on their weekly rounds. Picture: Wes Streeting

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

People have been showing support for the NHS throughout the pandemic. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Coronavirus: Cricket season delayed until July

England celebrate winning the World Cup

Thompson ‘concerned for future’ as clubs vote to agree to end season

Dagenham & Redbridge players shake hands with Solihull Moors rivals before their National League clash (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: ECB discuss postponement of The Hundred

Handmade cricket bats at a workshop at Warsop Stebbing in East Hanningfield, Essex. The ECB, the governing body of cricket, have recommend all forms of recreational cricket are for now suspended.

Coronavirus: London Marathon runners urged to keep going

Runners during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon
Drive 24