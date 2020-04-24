Video

Redbridge Muslim leaders’ message as Ramadan is celebrated at home

FORMO's leadership panel issued a Ramadan message under coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Khalid Sharif Archant

The Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations (Formo) issued a message of condolence and unity as Ramadan is celebrated at home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Formo, which represents 17 Muslim organisations across the borough reaching 20,000 people, released a video thanking the NHS, who they have been supporting with charitable efforts.

Bashir Patel, from Ilford Muslim Society, said the pandemic has hit the community hard, with the loss of seven regular worshippers from his mosque alone.

Bashir said: “We live in uncertain, difficult times, equally uncertain for Muslims.

“One aspect of Ramadan is charity and through this pandemic we have already been supporting a number of people who are isolated due to health reasons.”

The group has been made regular food donations to King George, Queen’s, and other hospitals outside of the borough.

Bashir ended his message looking towards the future.

He said: “These are difficult times but if we stick together, stay united as a community I am confident we will come out of this pandemic as a much stronger and united community.

“Ramadan Mubarak.”