Redbridge foster mum describes what it means to be a carer

Published: 3:30 PM March 11, 2021

A call has been made for more foster carers in Redbridge. - Credit: PA

Fostering inspires a "real sense of accomplishment", says a Redbridge carer who hopes her story will inspire others to come forward.

Tricia Jones made the decision ten years ago after having her son: "He was smothered in love from the moment that he was born. I had so much love to give, and knowing that not every child is fortunate enough to experience the same, fostering seemed an obvious decision."

The 45-year-old beauty therapist is one of 40 foster care households currently operating in the borough, with Redbridge Council stressing the need for more.

Over the past decade Tricia has taken care of 23 children of all ages, from those as young as three days old to teenagers.

She describes what it means to be a carer: "When you’re giving your love and attention to your foster child and start receiving it back, it’s an incredibly heart-warming feeling.

You may also want to watch:

"The first time they hold your hand, smile at you, open up to you or say ‘I love you’ - you feel an overwhelming sense of love, and a real sense of accomplishment."

She sees her role as an enabler, as the person who helps give children "a strong foundation that will enable them to make strong attachments in the future" - whether they go on to their forever home, or back to their family.

Tricia believes fostering has also helped her son, attributing his "loving, giving, understanding and accepting" nature to him being around the children in her care.

The council wants more people like Tricia to come forward, adding that carers can receive up to £457 per week (per child), a council tax discount of up to 80 per cent and practical support.

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Seeing the change in the children throughout their time in foster care is remarkable.

"Our foster carers do an incredible job of providing a loving, secure home for young people at a vulnerable time in their lives."

Anyone interested can contact the council’s fostering team on fostering@redbridge.gov.uk or call 020 8708 6068.

To book on to the next information session visit www.redbridge.gov.uk/fostering.











