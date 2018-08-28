Video

Redbridge MPs vote against Brexit deal and ‘clock is ticking’ about what happens next

MPs pack the chamber at the conclusion of the debate ahead of a vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal in the House of Commons, London. PA Wire/PA Images

All the MPs representing Redbridge residents voted against the Brexit deal drawn up by the prime minister.

After days of debates, Theresa May suffered the heaviest parliamentary defeat of a British PM in the democratic era on Tuesday (January 15) with 432 votes against her proposals and 202 in favour.

MP for Ilford North Wes Streeting (Lab), MP for Ilford South Mike Gapes (Lab), Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith (Con) and Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer (Lab) all voted against her Brexit deal.

Speaking to the Recorder Mr Gapes said the result was a humiliating defeat for the prime minister and she has lost her authority.

He said going forward the country need’s a “totally new approach”.

“Parliament must take control and lance the boil,” he said.

“I am going to be voting for a no-confidence today - I think it will likely be defeated and then the Labour Party should call for a People’s Vote to get us out of this mess.”

He added that the “clock is ticking” and there isn’t much time before possibly coming out of the EU in March.