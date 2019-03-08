Government figures show 'deprivation' levels by postcode in divided Redbridge

The Tiptree estate in Clayhall was classed as one of the most deprived areas in Redbridge. Picture: Google Satellite Archant

Five neighbourhoods in Redbridge are among the 20pc most "deprived" in the country, according to government figures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mornington Road in Woodford: officially one of England's 10pc least deprived postcodes. Picture: Google Streetview Mornington Road in Woodford: officially one of England's 10pc least deprived postcodes. Picture: Google Streetview

Two roads on the Tiptree estate in Clayhall have been ranked at number 4,305 of 32,844 lower super output areas (LSOAs) in England, and are classed as suffering from high levels of deprivation.

Statistics by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government found large swathes of Ilford and Seven Kings are more "deprived" than average.

But Redbridge is also home to some of the 10pc most comfortably-off neighbourhoods in the country, including the streets around Arundel Drive in Woodford, which was ranked 31,809, and north-eastern parts of the borough near Chingford.

Our interactive map and postcode tool shows how deprived your area is considered to be compared to the rest of the England.

The government's statistics combine levels of low income, unemployment, education, health, crime, barriers to housing and the quality of the local environment.

Parts of Ilford found to be the most hard-up were the area around Cranbrook Road and Loxford, as well as a cluster of residential streets near the River Roding.

You may also want to watch:

Meenakshi Sharma, founder of the Ilford Lives Matter group, said that in the last four to five years residents had reported a "marked decline" in living standards.

The campaign group is planning to launch a legal challenge against the "inadequate" resources provided to GPs and health providers in the borough's most deprived ward.

The group has also spoken out against Redbridge Council's Local Plan due to the high number of developments earmarked for the south of the borough.

Ms Sharms said: "We've got huge amounts of housing and huge numbers of HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) in the area where other boroughs have stopped that.

"We have huge populations with very few resources. A lot of other boroughs are putting the people they don't want into more deprived areas, certainly in Redbridge.

Meenakshi Sharma, second from left, campaigning against new developments in Ilford in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears Meenakshi Sharma, second from left, campaigning against new developments in Ilford in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

"People need support and places to go, but when everybody gets put into the same area the resources aren't there. It's not rocket science."

In some areas living conditions were found to have worsened since 2015, with Vista Drive, Rosemary Drive and Fernhall Drive in Clayhall slipping 1,733 places down the rankings.

But in others residents' quality of life appears to be on the up, with the most dramatic improvements observed in Chadwell Heath.