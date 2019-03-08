Revealed: Where the 754 crashes happened in Redbridge last year

Ilford Hill.

Several roundabouts in Redbridge are among the most dangerous junctions in the borough, according to new figures revealing the location of every crash last year.

According to Department for Transport data, which was released on Tuesday and covers crashes reported to police during 2018, the number of incidents in Redbridge dropped from 790 in 2017 to 754 in 2018.

A significant number of crashes were recorded at the Ilford Hill junction with the A406, as well as Redbridge Roundabout, Gants Hill Roundabout and Charlie Brown's Roundabout.

Ilford Hill.

There were 21 accidents in Ilford Lane and 11 accidents at the junction with High Road and Barley Lane in Goodmayes.

Of the 754 crashes recorded last year, one was fatal, 97 were serious and 656 recorded as slight.

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout.

The data shows a significant drop in the number of fatal crashes: in 2017, there were nine fatal crashes, compared to just one in 2018.

Gants Hill Roundabout.

In 2016, there were 695 crashes and seven of those were fatal.

The overall number of crashes in the borough has increased by around 9per cent from 695 in 2016 to 754 last year in 2018.

Four crashes last year occurred in snow or ice, compared to three the year before.

The majority of accidents occurred in dry conditions.