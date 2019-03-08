Search

Advanced search

Revealed: Where the 754 crashes happened in Redbridge last year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 October 2019

Ilford Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Several roundabouts in Redbridge are among the most dangerous junctions in the borough, according to new figures revealing the location of every crash last year.

According to Department for Transport data, which was released on Tuesday and covers crashes reported to police during 2018, the number of incidents in Redbridge dropped from 790 in 2017 to 754 in 2018.

A significant number of crashes were recorded at the Ilford Hill junction with the A406, as well as Redbridge Roundabout, Gants Hill Roundabout and Charlie Brown's Roundabout.

Ilford Hill. Picture: Ken MearsIlford Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

There were 21 accidents in Ilford Lane and 11 accidents at the junction with High Road and Barley Lane in Goodmayes.

Of the 754 crashes recorded last year, one was fatal, 97 were serious and 656 recorded as slight.

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Picture: Ken MearsThe A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

You may also want to watch:

The data shows a significant drop in the number of fatal crashes: in 2017, there were nine fatal crashes, compared to just one in 2018.

Gants Hill Roundabout. Picture: Ken MearsGants Hill Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

In 2016, there were 695 crashes and seven of those were fatal.

The overall number of crashes in the borough has increased by around 9per cent from 695 in 2016 to 754 last year in 2018.

Four crashes last year occurred in snow or ice, compared to three the year before.

The majority of accidents occurred in dry conditions.

Most Read

First man to be found guilty of trying to buy sex in Ilford made to pay £630

The offender was made to pay a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Revealed: Where the 754 crashes happened in Redbridge last year

Ilford Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Man charged with 2009 rape and murder of Hainault woman

Michelle Samaraweera was found strangled and partially clothed. Picture: Met Police

Planning application granted to turn carpet warehouse into Ilford music venue and business hub

The building, which is owned by the council, has been empty for years.Picture: Things Made Public

First residents move into Ilford’s newest affordable housing development

Cllr Farah Hussain and Cllr Kam Rai with Sandra Fawcett and new Paragon residents. Picture: Redbridge Council

Most Read

First man to be found guilty of trying to buy sex in Ilford made to pay £630

The offender was made to pay a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Revealed: Where the 754 crashes happened in Redbridge last year

Ilford Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Man charged with 2009 rape and murder of Hainault woman

Michelle Samaraweera was found strangled and partially clothed. Picture: Met Police

Planning application granted to turn carpet warehouse into Ilford music venue and business hub

The building, which is owned by the council, has been empty for years.Picture: Things Made Public

First residents move into Ilford’s newest affordable housing development

Cllr Farah Hussain and Cllr Kam Rai with Sandra Fawcett and new Paragon residents. Picture: Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Bears and Raiders give London an NFL game to match the occasion at Tottenham

Oakland Raiders Maurice Hurst celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears Chase Daniel (not in picture) and the game finishing during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Revealed: Where the 754 crashes happened in Redbridge last year

Ilford Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Essex Senior League: Redbridge win as Ilford and Clapton suffer defeats

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Redbridge (pic Tim Edwards)

Recorder letters: Black sacks, compulsory first aid and Brexit

The council could limit the number of black sacks left out for collection.

Opinion: Mayor has made a bad situation worse

Keith Prince AM does not believe Sadiq Khan has the courage to make a decision over Uber.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists