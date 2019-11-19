Mitzvah Day 2019: A day of good deeds from Redbridge schools and synagogues

Clore Tikva pupils and Nisa-Nashim volunteers bake for the Friday Night Cafe of Hope at Ilford's Jubilee Church. Picture: Yakir Zur @ Yakir Zur Photography

Synagogues, organisations and schools in Redbridge threw open their doors to do good deeds as people all over the borough came together for Mitzvah Day - the UK's biggest faith-based day of social action.

The theme for this year's Mitzvah Day, on Sunday, November 17, was Going Greener - as the charity turned its attention to projects to help the environment.

More than 40,000 volunteers and 800 organisations in all parts of Britain and 30 other countries took part in Mitzvah Day, with projects ranging from planting trees and tidying cemeteries to collecting for food banks and entertaining in care homes.

Projects in Redbridge included Clore Tikva pupils and Nisa-Nashim volunteers baking for the Friday Night Cafe of Hope at Ilford's Jubilee Church East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue collecting for Jason Lee House and Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School arranging a collection for Redbridge Foodbank, Camp Simcha and the Royal National Institue for the Blind.

An annual remembrance service for Jewish pilot Harry Jassby was held at St Peter's Church, Aldborough Hatch and Kantor King Solomon pupils made Chanukah cards for tenants of Jewish Blind and Disabled Aztec House.