A weekend of live music is coming to Ilford and Barkingside

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 June 2019

Enjoy a weekend of live music this weekend. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Enjoy a weekend of live music this weekend. Picture: Ron Jeffries

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Expect a weekend of jazz, pop, soul, rhythm and blues and more at the Redbridge Midsummer Music Fest, being held at Ken Aston Square in Barkingside on Saturday and in Valentines Park on Sunday.

Organised by Redbridge Music Lounge and the Green Fair Music Club, the annual free celebration of live music will be packed with different acts performing an array of tunes from 60s and 70s classics to original compositions from local bands.

With sunny skies predicted all weekend, vibrant jazz melodies make the perfect opportunity to unwind in the park or strut a few steps in Ken Aston Square.

On Saturday 22nd from 10am to 6pm, bands will be playing at Ken Aston Square and on Sunday 23rd from 11am to 8pm in Valentines Park by the café.

