Mayor joins Ilford homeless charity to serve free meals to community

Mayor of Redbridge paid a visit to Nishkam Swat in Ilford. Picture: Navjot Rai Archant

The mayor of Redbridge said he was "honoured" to spend time with a group of volunteers who serve meals and provide clothing to the homeless community in Ilford.

NishkamSWAT serves thousands of meals to the homeless in 19 locations across the UK each week.

Volunteers give out food and clothing in Ilford every Wednesday from 7.30-8.30pm.

Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, mayor of Redbridge, said: "I was delighted and honoured to serve with team members of NishkamSWAT which have been serving the less fortunate members of our community not only in Redbridge but throughout England.

"NishkamSWAT is following the teachings of Sikh religion that no one should go hungry and their doors are always open to any member of the community to attend and feed themselves in any Gurdwara.

"Thank you and well done to Volunteers of NishkamSWAT for organising and keeping the service going."

Since its establishment in 2008, NishkamSWAT has grown from a small youth project to running services including healthcare, signposting and services for the elderly.