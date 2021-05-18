Mayor joins charity to deliver Eid treats to Ilford homeless shelter

Published: 11:20 AM May 18, 2021

The Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Roy Emmett and Abida Iqbal, founder of Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association delivered Eid treats to a homeless shelter in Ilford. - Credit: Abida Iqbal

The new Mayor of Redbridge joined volunteers to deliver Eid treats to a homeless shelter in Ilford.

On his first official visit as mayor, Cllr Roy Emmett, along with volunteers from the Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association (RDWWA), delivered a cake and other treats to mark the end of Ramadan at the shelter in York Road on Thursday, May 13.

RDWWA is a charity which provides support to vulnerable, elderly and disabled women in the borough.

The visit was Cllr Emmett's first official outing after being appointed mayor for 2021/2022. - Credit: Abida Iqbal

It also supports the Mayor's chosen charity every year by organising fundraising dinner parties and raffles.

The charity is aiming to host its first fundraising lunch in June once all Covid restrictions are lifted.

It is providing telephone support and, where possible, socially-distanced visits and outdoor gatherings in accordance with the current guidelines.

Founder Abida Iqbal MBE said: "We were happy to share the celebration with service users at the centre and appreciated the time the mayor gave us in his attendance."



