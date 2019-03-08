Search

Advanced search

'It was an eye opening experience': Mayor of Redbridge goes blind to mark World Sight Day

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 October 2019

Mayor Zulfiqar Hussain with a member of Fairlop Lions Club. Picture: Honey Kalaria

Mayor Zulfiqar Hussain with a member of Fairlop Lions Club. Picture: Honey Kalaria

Archant

The mayor of Redbridge was blindfolded for a day to experience what life is like for someone with sight loss.

The blindfolding event was organised jointly by the mayor's appeal vommittee and Fairlop Lions Club to support World Sight Day. Picture: Honey KalariaThe blindfolding event was organised jointly by the mayor's appeal vommittee and Fairlop Lions Club to support World Sight Day. Picture: Honey Kalaria

Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain and Fairlop Lions Club president Doreen Allen held the event to mark World Sight Day on October 10.

You may also want to watch:

The event followed various other events staged during National Eye Health Week, with the aim of promoting the importance of good eye health and the need for regular eye tests for all.

"Vision really matters," Cllr Hussain said. "It was really an eye opening experience to discover how difficult it is for those with sight loss to live their everyday lives.

"We take general tasks for granted such as operating the cash machine which I found extremely tough to use whilst being blindfolded.

"These are excellent initiatives staged to help educate and make people aware of diseases that can be easily prevented if regular eye tests are carried out."

Most Read

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police cordon in place after incident in Ilford Lane

A police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police cordon in place after incident in Ilford Lane

A police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford Town assistant Day says they will not take Robins lightly

Tola Odedoyin of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Brown looks at positives in Daggers win

Dagenham & Redbridge coach Jody Brown (pic: Mark Kerton/PA)

Fans and former players praise O’s appointment of Fletcher

Carl Fletcher during his stint as manager of Plymouth Argyle (Pic: PA)

Ilford crash out of Trophy on penalties to Cockfosters

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Rugby: England switch Farrell, include Vunipolas for Australia

England's Owen Farrell gives instructions during the training session at Beppu City Jissoji Multipurpose Ground, Beppu, Japan.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists