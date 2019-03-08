'It was an eye opening experience': Mayor of Redbridge goes blind to mark World Sight Day

Mayor Zulfiqar Hussain with a member of Fairlop Lions Club. Picture: Honey Kalaria Archant

The mayor of Redbridge was blindfolded for a day to experience what life is like for someone with sight loss.

The blindfolding event was organised jointly by the mayor's appeal vommittee and Fairlop Lions Club to support World Sight Day. Picture: Honey Kalaria The blindfolding event was organised jointly by the mayor's appeal vommittee and Fairlop Lions Club to support World Sight Day. Picture: Honey Kalaria

Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain and Fairlop Lions Club president Doreen Allen held the event to mark World Sight Day on October 10.

The event followed various other events staged during National Eye Health Week, with the aim of promoting the importance of good eye health and the need for regular eye tests for all.

"Vision really matters," Cllr Hussain said. "It was really an eye opening experience to discover how difficult it is for those with sight loss to live their everyday lives.

"We take general tasks for granted such as operating the cash machine which I found extremely tough to use whilst being blindfolded.

"These are excellent initiatives staged to help educate and make people aware of diseases that can be easily prevented if regular eye tests are carried out."