East London charity receives commendation from Redbridge mayor

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:03 PM July 19, 2021   
Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Roy Emmett made a visit to the charity this week to present them with a certificate of commendation

Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Roy Emmett made a visit to Apasen to present them with a certificate of commendation - Credit: Apasen

An east London community services provider was presented with the Mayor of Redbridge’s special recognition award. 

Apasen, a charity which serves the needs of people with learning disabilities, their carers and relatives, was presented with a certificate of commendation in a visit from Cllr Roy Emmett. 

The mayor thanked members of staff and congratulated the charity for its efforts to support vulnerable people throughout the pandemic. 

Cllr Emmett said: “I appreciate their dedication and resilience to support the people in crisis through a difficult time. 

“Apasen’s incredible work reflects the very best of our borough and their vital contribution was needed more than ever this year.” 

Apasen chief executive Mahmud Hasan MBE said: “We are glad that the Mayor of Redbridge has recognised Apasen’s invaluable contribution to the community during these trying times.

"This recognition of work is a great honour.” 

The charity was established in Tower Hamlets in 1987, but in 2010 progressed outside the borough and now runs a residential respite care home for people with learning disabilities in Wanstead.

