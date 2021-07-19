East London charity receives commendation from Redbridge mayor
- Credit: Apasen
An east London community services provider was presented with the Mayor of Redbridge’s special recognition award.
Apasen, a charity which serves the needs of people with learning disabilities, their carers and relatives, was presented with a certificate of commendation in a visit from Cllr Roy Emmett.
The mayor thanked members of staff and congratulated the charity for its efforts to support vulnerable people throughout the pandemic.
Cllr Emmett said: “I appreciate their dedication and resilience to support the people in crisis through a difficult time.
“Apasen’s incredible work reflects the very best of our borough and their vital contribution was needed more than ever this year.”
You may also want to watch:
Apasen chief executive Mahmud Hasan MBE said: “We are glad that the Mayor of Redbridge has recognised Apasen’s invaluable contribution to the community during these trying times.
"This recognition of work is a great honour.”
Most Read
- 1 Plans for retail park development move step closer
- 2 Man wanted for allegedly driving 'recklessly' in Ilford with baby in car
- 3 Appeal to trace man after sex assault on Liverpool Street to Goodmayes train
- 4 Volunteers wanted for return of cattle grazing to Wanstead Park
- 5 ‘Inappropriate’ monkey costume retired by company after library controversy
- 6 Police seek man after pedestrian punched and robbed in Ilford
- 7 Jailed: Ilford man for series of sexual offences in Roding Valley Park
- 8 Covid cases continue to go up across east London
- 9 The roadworks and rail service changes that may affect your journey this week
- 10 Euro 2020: Teens arrested in connection with unauthorised Wembley access
The charity was established in Tower Hamlets in 1987, but in 2010 progressed outside the borough and now runs a residential respite care home for people with learning disabilities in Wanstead.