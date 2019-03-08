Redbridge Council hold exhibition days to show residents plans for rehoming Billingsgate, Smithfields and Old Spitalfields markets in the borough

Cllr Jas Athwal, AM Keith Prince and MP Wes Streeting at the unveiling of the plans for Redbridge. Photo: Market Place Communications Archant

Redbridge residents will soon be able to view plans about the rehoming of three iconic London markets in the borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redbridge Council is holding two public exhibition events to present its ambitious proposals to permanently host Billingsgate, Smithfields and Old Spitalfields markets on a 162-acre site in Hainault Road, Little Heath.

The local authority said the events will provide the local community with an opportunity to view further details, speak to council officers and give feedback.

The first session is held at Lakeside Suite, Fairlop Waters, Forest Road Barkingside on Thursday, March, 21 between 4pm and 8pm.

The second session will take place on Saturday, March 23, 11am to 4pm at St Peter’s Church, Aldborough Hatch Vicarage, St Peter’s Close, Oaks Lane.

Councillor John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride and Aldborough ward councillor, said: “These events are a great opportunity for the local community to find out more information about how the

council’s ambitious plans for a new state of the art wholesale market, skills academy and food village will look.

“I hope as many people as possible attend the events and provide feedback on the council’s exciting vision for the future.”

After the City of London Corporation announced it was looking to relocate three of their wholesale food markets to a single site, Redbridge Council put together proposals and is going up against bids from Barking and Dagenham, Newham, Thurrock and Waltham Forest.

The City of London Corporation is in the process of shortlisting potential sites ahead of a period of public consultation due to take place this summer - but at he moment Redbridge is the only proposed scheme that is large enough to host the markets on one level, within easy reach of the M25, M11, A12 and A13.

Councillor Jas Athwal, Leader of Redbridge Council, said:

“Rehoming these three world-famous markets in Fairlop offers a golden opportunity to secure massive investment for the local area, create thousands of jobs and deliver a state-of-the-art facility that works for both businesses and the community.

“We’re therefore delighted to be taking the next step in our promotion of the site and hope residents attend these events to feed into our bold vision for the Fairlop Market Quarter.”