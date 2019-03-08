Redbridge has highest proportion of ‘low paid’ jobs in London, figures reveal

Nearly half of all jobs in Redbridge are “low paid”, new figures show.

Data released by the poverty charity Trust for London and think tank the New Policy Institute shows that 45pc of jobs based in the borough pay less than the London Living Wage (LLW).

The study defines “low paid” as less than £10.22 an hour – where this wage stood in 2018 and which has this week increased to £10.55.

The figures also show that Redbridge has seen the sharpest increase of any London borough in the proportion of residents who are paid less than the LLW, rising by 3.1pc in 2015/16 to 23pc last year.

Manny Hothi, Trust for London’s director of policy, said: “We all believe that work should be a route out of poverty.

“But almost half of jobs in Redbridge pay less than the real Living Wage.

“This means that the wages offered for these jobs are lower than the amount needed to make ends meet.”

“We need to reduce the costs of housing, childcare and transport, whilst also increasing incomes.”

He added: “Co-ordinated action from local businesses, councils and the Greater London Authority is needed to ensure that more employers in Redbridge, and across London, are paying workers at least the real Living Wage.”

Across the capital, almost one in four employees (23pc) who live in London were low-paid.

This is a two per cent increase on 2017.

The number of Londoners paid below the London Living Wage was 760,000 in 2018, an increase of 60,000 on 2017 and the highest number of low-paid employees recorded.

As reported in November this year, Redbridge Council has become an accredited London Living Wage employer.

All its full-time employees are now paid at least £20,500-a-year and its 100-plus contractors are required to do the same.

Organisations who want to pay their employees a the London Living Wage and who would like advice on doing so should contact the Living Wage Foundation and the Better Work Network.