Redbridge launches lottery to help borough charities

Cllr Helen Coomb, cabinet member for planning and regeneration Archant

Redbridge Council has launched a lottery with a £25,000 jackpot to raise money for the borough’s charities and voluntary organisations.

Players pick their favourite from a list of participating charities, organisations and good causes, which will then receive 50p for every £1 ticket they buy.

A fifth of the money raised will go towards the jackpot, while another fifth will be used to pay VAT and Gatherwell, the company organising the lottery.

Cllr Helen Mary Coomb, who is responsible for transformation and engagement, said: “The voluntary, community and charity organisations in Redbridge provide essential services and the Redbridge Local Lottery is an additional way of generating new funding for these groups.

“It gives organisations opportunities to develop new projects, sustain their current offer or maybe grow their resources so that they are able to continue supporting our residents.

“I hope lots of organisations sign up to our October event to learn how the Redbridge Local Lottery can support them and put themselves forward as a good cause.”

The council is inviting all charities and organisations to a virtual launch for the lottery on October 7 to explain how it works and how to get involved.

Organisations can sign up for the meeting here.