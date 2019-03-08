Have your say on council's plans to build 94 new homes in centre of Ilford

Redbridge Living, the council's wholly owned development company, is planning to build 94 new homes on this site in the centre of Ilford. Picture: Google Archant

Redbridge Council's housebuilding company is gearing up to build its first housing development in Ilford.

The council's wholly owned development company, Redbridge Living, is proposing to build 94 new homes at the former council offices at 17-23 and 22-26 Clements Road - next door to the Salvation Army.

The council says it wants to bring a "brand new high-quality" housing development to the centre of Ilford, which will include 35per cent affordable housing, and wants to hear your views.

Since 2015, Redbridge Council has been working on the proposals with London Community Land Trust (CLT), a democratic membership organisation which campaigns to build "decent, secure and affordable" homes.

London CLT said it secured a personal pledge from council leader Jas Athwal in 2016 to build 250 CLT homes in Redbridge.

The schedule for the first site in Clements Road was drawn up last year and the new homes are due to be completed in September 2020.

Posting on its website, London CLT said: "This campaign has demonstrated the importance of listening to our community to understand the issues that really mattered to them.

"We learnt the importance of collaboration across different faiths and backgrounds and of being patient, brave and persistent.

"This has been a long journey over the past few years, but because we were confident and had a clear vision of what we are working for and why, we managed to keep momentum going.

"Most of all, we learnt that, as we are working with people for people, building relationships in the long term is what is needed to make real change."

John Clifton from Ilford Salvation Army is also urging residents to have their say to ensure CLT homes will be included in the development.

The purpose of the public consultation is to provide an opportunity for residents, businesses and organisations to help shape the draft proposals before a planning application is submitted in October.

The consultations will be held on August 21, from 4pm-7.45pm, at City Gates Conference Centre, 25-29 Clements Road, Ilford and on September 27, from 4pm-7.45pm, at The Salvation Army, 15 Clements Road, Ilford.