Redbridge should be higher up queue for Levelling Up Fund says council leader

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal has blasted Redbridge's allocation under the Levelling Up Fund, questioning why the borough has fallen into the lowest need category. - Credit: Andrew Baker

Redbridge's placement under the Levelling Up Fund is a "disgrace" says council leader Cllr Jas Athwal.

He has blasted the decision to place Redbridge in the lowest category of need for the fund, which has been specifically designed to offer more to areas which have less.

This categorisation was confirmed as part of chancellor Rishi Sunak's spending review on Wednesday, March 3.

The prospectus for the fund - worth £4bn to England over the next four years - outlines that funding will be allocated to places "with the most significant need", determined using an index which factors in an area's need for economic recovery and growth, improved transport connectivity and regeneration.

Cllr Athwal said: "This government should be investing to rebuild the hardest hit boroughs like Redbridge. Many of our residents have been through the most difficult period in their lives and government should treat all areas of the country fairly. This is not the time for politics.

"The pandemic has hit east London particularly hard, with a huge impact on businesses and residents. Many people feel that Redbridge should be near the front of the queue for emergency financial aid.

“It’s a disgrace that once again, Redbridge residents have been short-changed by this government as we are considered a lower priority than leafy Stratford-upon-Avon! Only last week, the government forced a 5 per cent council tax rise on Redbridge residents."

Redbridge has been classified as category three. According to the prospectus: "Bids from categories two and three will still be considered for funding on their merits of deliverability, value for money and strategic fit, and could still be successful if they are of exceptionally high quality."

The presence of this high bar has prompted Cllr Athwal to fight back. He said: "I intend to tackle government on this blatant disregard of the needs of local people, diverting the money away from Redbridge. I have raised this matter with the leader of the opposition in Redbridge to seek their support.

