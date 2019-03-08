Search

'Selfless' grandma Nettie celebrates 47 years of volunteering for Redbridge Jewish Community Centre

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 October 2019

Nettie Keene with her grandson Sam. Picture: Jewish Care

Nettie Keene with her grandson Sam. Picture: Jewish Care

Archant

To celebrate Grandparents' Day, Jewish Care is shining a light on a "wonderful" 85-year-old volunteer.

Nettie Keene has volunteered for Redbridge Jewish Community Centre, Woodford Bridge Road, for 47 years and still co-ordinates other volunteers, runs fundraising committees, and joins in with the fun at the Sing Off and the inter-generational Great Jewish Bake Day.

Nettie's grandson Sam said: "For all my life, all I've known of her is to volunteer at Redbridge JCC.

"She is a very selfless woman and is always thinking about others. I am so proud to call her my grandma."

Nettie's presence is best felt in the centre's hairdressing salon.

"Doing people's hair is great; they feel good at the end of it," she said.

"I'm totally involved. I love doing it and I love the people. I feel like I'm giving something back.

"I've had a lot of help myself down the years, and this gives me some pleasure.

"I love doing what I can. I hope it will be for many more years."

Most Read

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Hundreds of community leaders pledge to create an Ilford ‘that makes us all proud’

Thirteen founding members of Ilford Citizens, including schools and churches, took to the stage to introduce themselves and outline their reasons for joining. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

