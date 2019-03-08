'Selfless' grandma Nettie celebrates 47 years of volunteering for Redbridge Jewish Community Centre

Nettie Keene with her grandson Sam. Picture: Jewish Care Archant

To celebrate Grandparents' Day, Jewish Care is shining a light on a "wonderful" 85-year-old volunteer.

Nettie Keene has volunteered for Redbridge Jewish Community Centre, Woodford Bridge Road, for 47 years and still co-ordinates other volunteers, runs fundraising committees, and joins in with the fun at the Sing Off and the inter-generational Great Jewish Bake Day.

Nettie's grandson Sam said: "For all my life, all I've known of her is to volunteer at Redbridge JCC.

"She is a very selfless woman and is always thinking about others. I am so proud to call her my grandma."

Nettie's presence is best felt in the centre's hairdressing salon.

"Doing people's hair is great; they feel good at the end of it," she said.

"I'm totally involved. I love doing it and I love the people. I feel like I'm giving something back.

"I've had a lot of help myself down the years, and this gives me some pleasure.

"I love doing what I can. I hope it will be for many more years."