Jewish community centre celebrates 50 years in Redbridge

The Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain at the 50th anniversary party. Picture: David Soloman Archant

A Redbridge Jewish community centre celebrated its 50th anniversary with speakers sharing their pride in its success and thanking everyone for making it a unique and central space.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ian Grant, and Josh Wynne, winners of Saul Keene Award for Excellence. Picture: David Soloman Ian Grant, and Josh Wynne, winners of Saul Keene Award for Excellence. Picture: David Soloman

The Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain and many others were on hand to cheer on Jewish Care's Redbridge Jewish Community Centre's (RJCC) half century celebration on Sunday December 8.

The RJCC is run by a dedicated staff and 420 volunteers who deliver social, welfare, education and community programmes to more than 2,000 people in their centre at Sinclair House in Woodford Bridge Road.

Chairman of RJCC Jon Jacobs, Centre Manager Graham Freeman, Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, Jewish Care Trustee Gayle Klein, Jewish Care Chairman Steven Lewis and President of RJCC Phillip Leigh. Picture: David Soloman Chairman of RJCC Jon Jacobs, Centre Manager Graham Freeman, Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, Jewish Care Trustee Gayle Klein, Jewish Care Chairman Steven Lewis and President of RJCC Phillip Leigh. Picture: David Soloman

Jewish Care's chairman Steven Lewis said: "I would like to thank everyone involved in the centre's past, present and future, from the youngest to the oldest, who make Redbridge JCC a lifeline to the local community."

Daniel Carmel-Brown, Jewish Care's chief executive grew up and lives in Redbridge, and is one of the many leaders who has participated in RJCC's youth leadership programme, known today as the MIKE youth leadership programme.

Jewish Care Chief Executive Daniel Carmel-Brown speaking at the event. Picture: David Soloman Jewish Care Chief Executive Daniel Carmel-Brown speaking at the event. Picture: David Soloman

He said: "I am proud to have played a part in shaping three of the five decades that the centre has been in existence for and I am proud to still call Redbridge my home.

You may also want to watch:

"RJCC is unique; a community centre in the truest sense, literally from the youngest of children to wise older members of the community, and now home to an exemplary home care service and social work team too."

President of the RJCC Phillip Leigh looked back to the start of the centre.

He said: "50 years ago, a local GP and a pharmacist who had a dispensary in Stepney recognised that there was a generation of people marrying and moving from the East End and settling in Ilford.

"Sinclair House opened on 4 May, 1969 and in 1997 we merged with Jewish Care, enabling us to continue our work in Redbridge and Essex.

"It was the vision of the people that got us to this place and we of course thank them and their families for ensuring that the Redbridge Jewish Community had a purpose and future."

For more information about RJCC, contact Redbridgejcc@jcare.org or 020 8551 0017 or visit jcare.org/rjcc.