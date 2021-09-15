Redbridge religious groups urge climate action in interfaith walk
Members of Redbridge’s religious communities will add a green twist to their annual interfaith walk.
Redbridge Faith Forum is linking Sunday’s (September 19) event to the Great Big Green Week, a nationwide campaign highlighting the need for climate action ahead of the COP26 talks in Glasgow this year.
At each venue in the interfaith walk, participants will hear a presentation from a different faith perspective, including Jewish, Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, Hindu and Sikh.
Members of the public are invited to join Cllr Roy Emmett, Redbridge mayor, Ilford South MP Sam Tarry, and Cllr Jo Blackman, the borough’s environment lead, for the event.
Co-organiser Peter Musgrave, 71, said: “I want to see progress on tackling climate change because I care about the future of my grandchildren and the impact in the poorest countries in the global south – places like Bangladesh.”
Karen Kent, of Redbridge Faith Forum, said: “We’ve seen how climate change can affect us directly with localised flooding in the borough on July 25.
“We need to tackle climate change now.”
