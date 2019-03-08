Principal of Redbridge Institute made OBE in Queen's Birthday Honours List

The principal of Redbridge Institute in Gants Hill has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Joni Cunningham has been made an OBE for services to adult community learning.

"I'm honoured to receive this award and proud of our service and what our staff and learners have achieved together," she said. "This is public recognition of the vital work we do in adult education, supporting some of the most disadvantaged learners in our community, helping them to achieve their potential and succeed in their lives."

Redbridge Institute was recently judged to be Outstanding by Ofsted - the first adult learning provider to achieve this for three years.

Dr Sue Pember, OBE, Holex director of policy and external relations, said Ms Cunningham, who is vice-chairwoman of the sector network, was "a fantastic role model for all of us".

She said: "She is an inspiration and a long standing and effective advocate and national leader of adult community education. As well as her work in Redbridge, Joni has worked tirelessly for others who work in the adult community education sector."