Redbridge among hosts for return of London's cycling festival

Redbridge has been included in the route for London’s annual festival of cycling.

The proposed for RideLondon 2022, which is returning after a two-year absence, includes parts of Wanstead, Woodford and Hainault.

The 100-mile challenge ride will begin in the centre of the capital and pass through Redbridge on its way to Essex, before circling back through the borough on the way to the finish in central London.

The Olympic legacy event will take place over one day next spring with a new format that organisers hope will allow more families take part.

Cllr Jas Athwal, Redbridge Council leader, said: “We have the chance to inspire people of all ages to get pedalling, and at the same time give local businesses along the course a much-needed boost".

He added that “as an avid cyclist”, he looked forward to applying for a place when entries open next Wednesday, November 10.