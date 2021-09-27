Published: 9:32 AM September 27, 2021

Redbridge Equalities and Community Council (RECC) has been awarded a grant of more than £350,000.

The National Lottery Community cash will be distributed over a period of five years and will help fund a project to “bring communities together in north and south Ilford”.

RECC is a human rights charity which aims to eliminate all forms of discrimination and prejudice.

Chair John Ward said: “We’re really grateful to the lottery for funding this important project which will be setting up community bridge-building forums with various programmes to support and bring communities together.

“We’re currently recruiting the staff who are going to make this happen, and will welcome applications from local people with the right skills and experience.”

You may also want to watch:

Hainault ward Cllr Mark Santos said he was “delighted” to see the funding.

He added: “This project seeks to celebrate that diversity and build on it. I very much look forward to seeing how it develops and playing a part in the work."