Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hundreds of Redbridge homes created from office and storage facilities under controversial planning laws

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 July 2019

Hundreds of homes in Redbridge have been created from converting offices and storage facilities. Picture: Google

Hundreds of homes in Redbridge have been created from converting offices and storage facilities. Picture: Google

Google Street View

Hundreds of homes in Redbridge have been created by converting offices and storage facilities under controversial planning laws, figures show.

But the changes don't require planning permission and the Local Government Association warns that they can result in poorer-quality housing, and allow developers to avoid building affordable homes.

Converting offices, farm buildings and takeaway restaurants is allowed under permitted development regulation and does not require full council scrutiny.

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data shows 340 such homes were created in Redbridge in the three years to March 2018.

The vast majority were converted offices and 15 homes were created from former storage facilities.

In total, commercial developments accounted for 27per cent of the new homes created in Redbridge over the period.

For certain changes of use under permitted development, developers must get "prior approval" for technical aspects of the plans, but critics argue the process does not receive the same level of scutiny as a full planning application.

An LGA spokesman said the rules are taking away local communities' ability to shape the area they live in and ensure homes are built to high standards, with the necessary infrastructure.

You may also want to watch:

They added: "Planning is not a barrier to house-building, with councils approving nine in 10 planning applications.

"It is vital that councils and local communities have a voice in the planning process."

The spokesman also said the loss of office space is leaving businesses and start-ups without premises.

Research by the LGA and housing charity Shelter highlighted that developers who create homes via permitted development do not have to make contributions towards affordable housing, which is often required in the full planning process.

They claim the law has potentially resulted in the loss of more than 10,000 affordable homes.

Across England, around 46,000 homes were created via permitted development in the three years to March 2018.

This is seven per cent of the roughly 629,000 new homes created in the same period.

Polly Neate, chief executive at Shelter, said: "It's high time the Government prioritised building high-quality and secure social housing, instead of relying on dubious schemes that are failing to deliver the homes that local people actually need and want to live in."

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesman said: "Under permitted development rules, 46,000 homes have been delivered in the three years to March 2018 that may not otherwise have been developed.

"In the Spring Statement, we said we will review permitted development rights for conversion of buildings to residential use in respect of the quality standard of homes delivered."

Most Read

Teenager shot in Ilford screamed ‘save my life’ as he banged on doors looking for help

A teenager who was shot in Ilford banged on the front door of Imtiaz and Saleha's (pictured inset) house in Hornbeam Close. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Teachers at Ilford County High School announce three days of strike action over ‘intolerable workloads’

Teachers at Ilford County High School have announced three days of strike action. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford boss disqualified after £275,000 of IT equipment vanishes

An Ilford boss has been disqualified after £275,000 of IT equipment vanished. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

Arrest made in Ilford in connection with missing man

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Man left with head injury in Seven Kings after allegedly being hit over the head with firearm

South Park Drive, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

Most Read

Teenager shot in Ilford screamed ‘save my life’ as he banged on doors looking for help

A teenager who was shot in Ilford banged on the front door of Imtiaz and Saleha's (pictured inset) house in Hornbeam Close. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Teachers at Ilford County High School announce three days of strike action over ‘intolerable workloads’

Teachers at Ilford County High School have announced three days of strike action. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford boss disqualified after £275,000 of IT equipment vanishes

An Ilford boss has been disqualified after £275,000 of IT equipment vanished. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

Arrest made in Ilford in connection with missing man

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Man left with head injury in Seven Kings after allegedly being hit over the head with firearm

South Park Drive, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham’s happy dilemma: Who starts - Fornals or Lanzini?

Pablo Fornals of Spain

Thomas McCurtains crowned Shiels Cup champions

Thomas McCurtains face the camera (Pic: Thomas McCurtains)

Orient get set for annual Harlow pre-season trip

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Croll delighted to link up with Daggers for the first week of pre-season

Luke Croll during his time with Crystal Palace (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Wanstead set for big weekend as they take on Hornchurch before T20 finals day

T Cummins of Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists