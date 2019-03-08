Redbridge’s Hindu community gear up to celebrate Holi - the coming of spring

Hindu community celebrate Holi in Goodmayes. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar Archant

Hundreds of Redbridge’s Hindus are gearing up to throw coloured powder at each other in celebration of Holi - the start of the New Year - this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Subham London, a community group based in south Redbridge, expect between 200 and 300 people to attend their annual Holi event scheduled for Saturday (March 23).

The event is set to take place from 12am to 2pm behind in Goodmayes Park, in High Road, near the tennis courts.

He said: “It marks the beginning of the spring.

“The beauty of nature makes this festival colourful.

“The lovely flowers with their dazzling colours and the sweet songs on Holi.

Holi festivities takes place every year, beginning on the evening of the full moon that comes in the Hindu month of Phalguna, which falls between the end of February and the middle of March, and carrying on into the next day.

This year, Holi begins tonight (March 20) and continues until tomorrow.

The festival is widely celebrated across the world, by both Hindus and non-Hindus, despite originating in India.

Are you celebrating Holi this week? Send in your photos to aaron.walawalkar@archant.co.uk