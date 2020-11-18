Four arrested in Redbridge and Havering in connection with investigation linked to EncroChat

Police have made arrests across Redbridge and Havering in connection with an investigation relating to communications provider EncroChat.

Warrants were carried out at addresses in the two boroughs in the early hours of this morning (November 18).

A Met Police spokesperson said the activity was linked to Operation Eternal, in which the force is attempting to counter the use of encrypted devices by criminals to avoid detection.

The warrants relate to an investigation into people allegedly hiding criminality behind security devices and distributing messages and images in order to carry out offences.

The investigation also relates to EncroChat, which offered a secure mobile phone instant messaging service, and the Met’s operation represents its involvement in the National Crime Agency-led Operation Venetic.

Today, the Met arrested a 40-year-old man at an address in Havering on suspicion of possession of criminal property while raids at three addresses in Ilford resulted in three arrests.

A 46-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs, a 48-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and a 45 year-old man was detained on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The Met also arrested three other people in Grays, Essex today as part of the same operation.