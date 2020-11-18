Search

Advanced search

Four arrested in Redbridge and Havering in connection with investigation linked to EncroChat

PUBLISHED: 11:26 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 18 November 2020

Police arrested four people this morning after raids at addresses in Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Met Police.

Police arrested four people this morning after raids at addresses in Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Met Police.

Archant

Police have made arrests across Redbridge and Havering in connection with an investigation relating to communications provider EncroChat.

Warrants were carried out at addresses in the two boroughs in the early hours of this morning (November 18).

A Met Police spokesperson said the activity was linked to Operation Eternal, in which the force is attempting to counter the use of encrypted devices by criminals to avoid detection.

You may also want to watch:

The warrants relate to an investigation into people allegedly hiding criminality behind security devices and distributing messages and images in order to carry out offences.

The investigation also relates to EncroChat, which offered a secure mobile phone instant messaging service, and the Met’s operation represents its involvement in the National Crime Agency-led Operation Venetic.

Today, the Met arrested a 40-year-old man at an address in Havering on suspicion of possession of criminal property while raids at three addresses in Ilford resulted in three arrests.

A 46-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs, a 48-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and a 45 year-old man was detained on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The Met also arrested three other people in Grays, Essex today as part of the same operation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

England’s top nurse recognises three King George Hospital nurses for their work during the pandemic

England's chief nursing officer paid a virtual visit to King George Hospital to speak to staff about how they're coping during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BHRUT

Man sentenced for drink-driving in Ilford

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Recorder letters: Sex education, Chief Rabbi, London Living Wage and letter from Santa

From next September, new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

England’s top nurse recognises three King George Hospital nurses for their work during the pandemic

England's chief nursing officer paid a virtual visit to King George Hospital to speak to staff about how they're coping during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BHRUT

Man sentenced for drink-driving in Ilford

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Recorder letters: Sex education, Chief Rabbi, London Living Wage and letter from Santa

From next September, new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

EFL clubs allowed to use five substitutes for remainder of 2020/21 season

Jobi McAnuff, Leyton Orient route blocked off by Noah Chilvers, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

Dagenham boss McMahon insists it was a game of two halves in Sutton draw

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon (L) during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

Woodford Town working to provide better experience

Work has continued at Ashton Playing Fields ahead of Woodford Town's return (Pic: Neil Day)

Young Citizen: Woodford Green personal finance blogger helps young people navigate pandemic economics

Ola Majekodunmi who started a personal finance blog during lockdown is this month's Young Citizen nominee. Picture: Ola Majekodunmi

Four arrested in Redbridge and Havering in connection with investigation linked to EncroChat

Police arrested four people this morning after raids at addresses in Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Met Police.