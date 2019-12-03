Search

Redbridge Hate Crime and Extremism Forum speaks out after London Bridge attack

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 December 2019

Passers-by stop to look at flowers left at London Bridge in central London, following the terror attack on Friday. A vigil will be held on Monday to pay tribute to the victims of the attack and to honour the emergency services and members of the public who responded to the incident. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday December 2, 2019. See PA story POLICE LondonBridge. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Passers-by stop to look at flowers left at London Bridge in central London, following the terror attack on Friday. A vigil will be held on Monday to pay tribute to the victims of the attack and to honour the emergency services and members of the public who responded to the incident. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday December 2, 2019. See PA story POLICE LondonBridge. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

In the wake of last week's terror attack at London Bridge, Redbridge Hate Crime and Extremism Forum has said it will continue to "stand united against those who seek to divide us".

"We were devastated to hear about the terrible terror attack in London on Friday, November 29," a spokesman for the group said.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected by this atrocious act of terror.

"We commend the courage and efforts of our emergency services, the police and members of the public following the terrible attack.

"Any form of hate and/or extremism is unacceptable and has no place in our society.

"One act is one too many, we must stand united against those who seek to divide us.

"We will continue to work for peace, understanding and respect. We will continue to challenge hate wherever and whenever we see it.

"Our message is clear, there is no place for hate in Redbridge, London and across our country."

Redbridge Hate Crime and Extremism Forum is committed to working with community organisations and individuals to reduce the risk of people being victims of hate crime, improve interventions and support for those who are victims of hate crime and reduce the risk of extremism through community-based groups.

Membership of the forum consists of community partners who work with and represent all of the protected groups under current hate crime legislation.

Man suffers life changing injuries after acid attack in Ilford

Connaught Road where an acid attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

'Tears of joy' as Ilford night shelter guests get mattresses and private pods

Guests at the Redbridge Cold Weather Centre at Ilford Salvation Army now have private pods and proper mattresses. Picture: Ilford Salvation Army

Wanstead gang member guilty over murder of innocent man shot dead by mistake

Hamza Ul-Haq, from Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

Ilford Hill to become bus-only as part of major transformation project

Ilford Hill is going to be closed to cars as part of major transformation of the junction. Picture: Google

Police concerned for welfare of missing teenager from Ilford

Megan Mcerlean, 19 years old, who is missing from Ilford area. Picture: Redbridge MPS

