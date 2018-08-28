Redbridge 18 plus invites new members to take part in social trips and come and join the club

Members of Redbridge 18 Plus enjoying a trip to the Lee Valley Boat Centre. Photo: Francesca Barclay/Redbridge 18 Plus Francesca Barclay/Redbridge 18 Plus

Redbridge 18 Plus is inviting new members to come and take part in their new year social trips that include a trip to the Postal Museum, a pool competition and a holiday to Bournemouth.

The group is based in Goodmayes Community Centre in Green Lane and meets on Friday nights at 8.30pm.

Members organise events for the weekly meetings, including quizzes and board games, and something new such as Impossible, which is based on the TV game show.

Alongside regular meetings there will be a trip to the Postal Museum in March, a Spring holiday to Bournemouth in March and a trip to the Norfolk Broads in early May.

In the coming months there will also be some charity events such as a quiz and auction, which will raise money for the London Air Ambulance.

For more information contact Trevor on 0208 553 0947 or Fran on 0208 554 1364 or go online at www.redbridge18plus.org.uk.