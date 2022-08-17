Nine Redbridge green spaces awarded Green Flags

A number of Redbridge parks have received Green Flag awards this year.

The accolades, dished out by charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognise "well managed" parks and green spaces.

Among those awarded Green Flags in Redbridge are Claybury Park, Clayhall Park, Elmhurst Gardens, Goodmayes Park and Hainault Forest.

Others also receiving the award are Ilford War Memorial gardens, Seven Kings Park, South Park and Valentines Park.

All nine were also given Green Flags in 2021/22.

The borough's parks are managed by Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure.

Council leader Jas Athwal said: "These flags are a huge honour and a great tribute to the hard work of our parks team at Vision, as well as the local people and volunteers who contribute so much to making our parks places we can all be very proud of."

The authority said the awards follow years of "extensive" council investment into Redbridge parks and green spaces.

According to a spokesperson, this included £1.6m funding into new and refurbished playgrounds and outdoor gyms, including one which opened at Valentines Park in 2020.

The council has also rolled out a new service, Parkguard, which patrols Redbridge parks to crack down on crime, antisocial behaviour and environmental crime.

Cllr Athwal added: "I know just how important our parks are to local people. I grew up playing football in Seven Kings Park, I took my children to play in South Park when they were little. We walk our dogs together in Hainault Forest and visit the annual fair in Fairlop Waters.

"Parks can be a lifeline, a place to escape our busy lives and enjoy nature, and that's why as a council, we've invested so much in improving and protecting our green spaces.

"I'm proud that our commitment has been recognised once again with this prestigious award."

Martin Solder, chair of Vision trustees, said: "I am delighted that we have been awarded nine Green Flag awards for parks in Redbridge.

"Parks are vital spaces for our local communities and I would like to thank everyone involved for their continued support in delivering these services."